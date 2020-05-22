Russia’s leading petrochemical company Sibur raises $208mn with bonds issue at record low yields

Russia’s leading petrochemical company Sibur raises $208mn with bonds issue at record low yields
Russia's leading petrochemical producer Sibur raises over $200mn with a bond issue that was two and half times oversubscribed as both the company and Russia's bond market is one of the few attractive EM investments during these crisis times.
By bne IntelliNews May 22, 2020

Russia’s leading petrochemical producer Sibur Holding successfully closed the order book for its BO-01 and BO-02 exchange-traded bond issues, worth RUB10bn ($139mn) and RUB5bn ($69mn), respectively, that pay the lowest ever corportate bond yields, the company said in a statement on May 21.

As bne IntelliNews has reported Russian bonds are in vogue at the moment as they combine rock solid fundamentals with high yields in an other wise close-to-zero fixed income rate world. Central banks around the world have slashed rates to next to nothing to counter the double whammies of an oil price shock and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That has left bond investors hungry for yield and thin picking to choose from.

Sibur’s final semi-annual coupon rate was fixed at 5.50% per annum, which is the lowest coupon among market placements by Russian corporate issuers historically, but still a decent return in the current environment.

The par value of the bonds is RUB1,000 each. The offering price is 100% of the par value. With a coupon period of 182 days, the bonds have a tenor of 10 years and a put option after 2.5 years, the company said.

Sibur is something of an investor’s darling.

The company reported a mild fall in revenues of 7.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year that were far better than the industry average as its bottom line was cushioned by the production of ZapSibNeftekhim petrochemical complex (ZapSib) that came online earlier this year that bne IntelliNews profiled last year in the article “Plastics in the snow” as construction was coming to an end. Investors are impatiently awaiting the company’s IPO which is still on, but only when market conditions improve, Sibur’s management tells bne IntelliNews.

In the meantime investors have to make do with the company’s bonds. The placement enjoyed a strong demand from investors with the issue two and half times oversubscribed, reaching around RUB45bn, the company reports.

Leading Russian public and private banks, institutional investors and asset managers, brokers and retail investors participated in the placement.

“We keep a close eye on opportunities to optimise our debt portfolio, and now see the market as favourable for ruble bond offerings, with the aim of diversifying our borrowings and reducing the weighted average ruble borrowing rate,” member of the Management Board and Managing Director for Economics and Finance at SIBUR Alexander Petrov said. “The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. Strong investor appetite attests once again to Sibur’s robust financial policy and our reputation as a reliable borrower, which is underpinned by high credit ratings from the leading rating agencies.”

The placement was organised by Gazprombank and Sberbank CIB, with Gazprombank also acting as the placement agent.”

The technical listing of the bonds on the Moscow Exchange will take place on 28 May 2020, and they are expected to be included in the Level 2 List.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine secures agreement with IMF over new $5bn, 18-month programme

Russian OFZs are an Emerging Markets investor's safe haven

Turkey ‘treads carefully’ as benchmark rate is cut by 50bp

News

Chechen strongman Kadyrov admitted to hospital with coronavirus

The leader of Chechnya and one of the most controversial figures in Russian politics, Ramzan Kadyrov, has reportedly been admitted to “one of the best hospitals in Moscow” after he was believed to be infected with the coronavirus

Ukraine secures agreement with IMF over new $5bn, 18-month programme

The International Monetary Fund signed off on a new staff level 18-month Stand-by Arrangement with Ukraine on the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed the new anti-Kolomoisky banking bill into law.

Turkey ‘treads carefully’ as benchmark rate is cut by 50bp

Easing comes on back of some stabilisation in the embattled lira but markets remain concerned by country’s lack of FX reserves.

US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief

White House officials loathe to see one Trump-sanctioned nation coming to the assistance of another, especially in a presidential election year.

Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn

Russia's finance ministry continued to place record-high volumes of OFZ bonds on weekly auctions, selling RUB170bn ($2.4bn) worth of federal bonds in three issues at a total demand of over RUB230bn ($3.2bn) this week.

Chechen strongman Kadyrov admitted to hospital with coronavirus
4 hours ago
Ukraine secures agreement with IMF over new $5bn, 18-month programme
5 hours ago
Turkey ‘treads carefully’ as benchmark rate is cut by 50bp
14 hours ago
US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief
22 hours ago
Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    2 days ago
  2. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    4 days ago
  3. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    2 days ago
  4. Russian population is moving west
    4 days ago
  5. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    2 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    28 days ago
  3. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    16 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss