Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020

Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in an interview to NTV television channel broadcast on January 20 as cited by Prime.

“We harvested 133mn tonnes (of grain in 2020), which is the second-best harvest that we have seen in the recent history. For the current year, the agricultural year of 2021, we forecast 131mn tonnes,” she said.

Russia will also gradually expand its exports of agricultural products, which should exceed $34bn in 2024, she added.

In 2020, Russia’s agricultural exports grew 19.7% on the year to $29.453bn.