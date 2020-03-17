Russia’s government ramps up preparations to fight economic fall-out of coronavirus

Russia’s government ramps up preparations to fight economic fall-out of coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is preparing an economic support pack to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic
By bne IntelliNews March 17, 2020

Russia’s government is starting to ramp up its preparations to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and this week will put a comprehensive plan in place to deal with the economic impact of the associated slowdown.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced his cabinet’s plans for battling the effects of the virus on March 16. The full details of the plan will only be announced on March 18, but several Russian newspapers have got hold of some of the detail. Medusa reported the following list:

Allocate RUB300bn ($4.06bn as of March 16) to support Russian citizens and the Russian economy;

Compensate quarantined citizens for lost income using employer records or doctors’ notes;

Set aside funds in the federal budget for unemployment payments;

Pay pensions and other benefits in advance;

Limit or ban events with more than 1,000 attendees throughout Russia, including international athletic events;

Extend school vacations or make school attendance voluntary;

Allow delivery options for over-the-counter medicines purchased online;

Create a prize fund for standout doctors fighting the virus;

Provide for increased coronavirus test production;

Create an online alert system for coronavirus updates;

Guarantee personal protection funds for individuals;

Cancel duties on imported medications and medical supplies;

Establish a ‘tax holiday’ for businesses, including tour agencies and airlines;

Give small and mid-sized businesses a one-quarter extension on paying their taxes;

Temporarily halt audits of small and mid-sized businesses;

Give state corporations an extension on paying out dividends;

Add the coronavirus to the list of acceptable force majeure circumstances on government contracts;

Allocate government credits to regions that meet their economic development goals;

Cancel limits on transportation for chain markets in Russian cities;

Guarantee systemically vital companies credit for their current work and any recursive tasks.

Russia has already closed air and rail links with most of its neighbours and added Belarus to the list on March 16. By the end of the same day the authorities announced that from March 18 the borders will also be closed to all foreigners for at least two weeks.

However, Russia has yet to close schools and other public gathering places, although more measures are anticipated to be announced on March 18.

There are also reports of postponing the referendum on the constitution that would confirm new presidential powers to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as lift the ban on him running in any more presidential elections that is provisionally slated to happen on April 22. So far, the Kremlin has insisted the vote will go ahead as planned.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

To hike or not to hike? CBR faces tough choice this month

Severstal goes digital with $100mn investment programme for 2020

EBRD makes €1bn available as emergency measure to fight coronavirus impact

News

Zelenskiy holds oligarch meeting to rally business in coronavirus fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the top 15 Ukrainian oligarchs on the evening of March 16 to call on them to help in the country’s fight against the ballooning coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

China calls on US to drop sanctions to help Iran fight coronavirus

Beijing says Washington’s measures are “against humanitarianism and hampers Iran's epidemic response & delivery of humanitarian aid”.

Number of coronavirus cases in Turkish metropolis “has exploded”

Medical Association head makes claim as Erdogan administration remains under pressure to explain how Turkey can have so few recorded infections.

Self-quarantined politician Ludovic Orban returns as Romanian PM

Rare moment of unity as Romanian MPs back new government to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested emergency measures could be in place for months.

Zelenskiy holds oligarch meeting to rally business in coronavirus fight
1 hour ago
China calls on US to drop sanctions to help Iran fight coronavirus
13 hours ago
Number of coronavirus cases in Turkish metropolis “has exploded”
14 hours ago
Self-quarantined politician Ludovic Orban returns as Romanian PM
1 day ago
Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    9 days ago
  2. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    3 days ago
  3. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    6 days ago
  4. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    1 day ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    6 days ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    9 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    1 month ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    25 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    13 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss