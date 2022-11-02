Russia rejoins grain deal after threatening to pull out

Russia rejoins grain deal after threatening to pull out
Russia has reversed its recent threats and will resume the Black Sea grain deal just days after suspending its involvement. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin November 2, 2022

Russia has reversed its recent threats and will resume the Black Sea grain deal just days after suspending its involvement following a strike on its fleet in Crimea.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Turkish counterpart that Moscow had decided to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe export of Ukrainian grain organised by a control centre in Istanbul. The initiative was signed on July 22 with mediation from the UN and Turkey to ease the global food crisis escalated by Russia’s naval blockade.

"After the call we held yesterday with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, Russian Defence Minister Mr. Shoigu called our National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and expressed that the grain transports will continue as agreed before as of 12.00 (pm) today," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on November 2, Reuters reported.

Russia had accused Ukraine and its allies of “abusing” the humanitarian corridor to conduct a strike on its Black Sea fleet last week using aerial and naval drones, leading Russia to threaten to withdraw from the grain deal. Moscow said it would suspend the deal until certain guarantees were put in place, causing wheat and corn prices to jump and elevating fears of another food crisis.

“Ukraine must guarantee that there are no threats for civilian ships and Russian vessels,” Putin said at a press briefing in Sochi, Bloomberg reported. “They created a threat both to our ships, which are supposed to ensure the safety of grain exports, and to civilian ships that are engaged in this.”

However, the deal doesn’t prohibit Ukraine from targeting Russian military ships if grain-related ships or infrastructure are not involved and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had spoken with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and confirmed that Ukraine is committed to the Grain Deal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the Black Sea explosions were "220 km away from the grain corridor."

A tense standoff ensued, but Ukraine continued to export its agricultural products, with the backing of the UN and Turkey, despite the ships no longer being officially protected by the agreement, thus putting them at risk of a Russian attack. However, experts believed that Moscow was unlikely to strike a commercial ship carrying agricultural products with all eyes on the Black Sea.

Although the grain deal was a major breakthrough, it wasn’t without problems, and Kyiv accused Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections last month and causing technical difficulties at the Istanbul command centre where teams from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN conduct checks. But after Russia announced its suspension, leaving only the UN and Turkey to conduct inspections, Ukraine recorded a significant increase in crop exports, Ukraine Business News reported. A recorded 46 outbound vessels passed through inspection on October 31, compared with 15 at the start of October noted by the European Business Association, adding weight to Ukraine’s accusations.

The deal is due to expire after 120 days on November 19 and the Kremlin has been signalling for weeks that it will not renew the agreement. Moscow claimed there is “a lot to do” before the deal can be renewed, at a conference on October 24, accusing Europe of hogging the majority of grain exports instead of distributing them to the Global South and failing to free Russian food and fertiliser exports from sanctions.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there need to be clear legal exemptions from sanctions for Russian companies, particularly the Russian Agricultural Bank. Moreover, he added that Russian ships should have free entry to European ports as well as foreign ships into Russian ports.

Although Russia has decided to continue with the deal for now, November 19 will be the definitive date. If Moscow does decide to pull out, then analysts worry that grain prices will shoot up again and plunge the world into another food crisis, exemplified by Chicago wheat futures prices jumping by nearly 6% and corn futures by nearly 3% after Russia initially suspended the deal.

Related Content

Iran for first time involved in major war on European continent, conclude analysts

Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system

Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran for first time involved in major war on European continent, conclude analysts

Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system

Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?

News

Serbia ready to destroy drones entering its territory from Kosovo

Unmarked drones were spotted over Serbian territory, entering from the direction of Kosovo.

Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system

Russia is mulling reviving the Soviet system of state-controlled supply-side market management, or Gosplan, albeit currently only for the needs of the industrial military complex and the invasion of Ukraine.

Czechia moves closer to passing new public media legislation

Government bill is designed to strengthen the independence of public media and prevent the kind of pressure on them from parliament-appointed boards that has been criticised by international journalist organisations.

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns

The chairman of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest national oil and gas company, will step down from his position on November 3, the Kyiv Independent reported on November 1.

Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?

Ukraine is continuing to ship grain from its ports despite Moscow threatening to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Russian warships were hit in a drone strike last week.

Serbia ready to destroy drones entering its territory from Kosovo
5 hours ago
Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system
14 hours ago
Czechia moves closer to passing new public media legislation
15 hours ago
Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns
15 hours ago
Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    2 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    6 days ago
  5. Why Turkey is going nowhere fast with ‘lira-isation’
    8 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    25 days ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    22 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss