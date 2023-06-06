Russia puts in a solid set of economic results in May as the sanctions shock and low base effects wear off

Russia puts in a solid set of economic results in May as the sanctions shock and low base effects wear off
In RosStat's latest data release many of Russia's leading indicators recovered and put in positive growth. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 6, 2023

Russia's economic trends in May were positive across various sectors, according to RosStat’s recent data release. They showed growth in agricultural output, metals production, freight wagon output and more as the initial shock of sanctions wears off and the economy starts to enjoy a boost from wartime production.

Indeed, the Russian economic performance in the last few months has been so strong that in its latest report, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said it was worried that the economy might be overheating.

In April, Russia's agricultural output experienced a significant rise of 3.2%, partly due to an all-time record harvest in 2022.

The metals industry, a key sector in Russia, recorded a notable increase of 4.8% in output during April and is bolstered by the fact that it is one of less sanctioned sectors.

The share of loss-making firms in Russia has also declined to 31.4% in the first quarter of the year, according to RosStat. Profitability improved and financial stability among businesses operating in various sectors strengthened as growth drove businesses forward. This result was matched by the rising PMI indicator that has been climbing for 13 straight months.

Transport has also been lifted as goods have to travel further to Far Eastern markets after much of Europe closed its doors on Russia. Freight wagon output witnessed a substantial rise of 18% in April.

Russia's annual inflation has temporarily fallen to a record low of 2.41% as per the latest data, although the CBR expects inflation to finish the year at 5-8%.

Other sectors that experienced positive growth include fertiliser output, coal production, industrial output, gasoline production, retail sales, real wages and car output; some of these, such as cars, are doing well on the low base effects from last year’s sanctions shock.

Industrial production in particular switched from a 5.1% year-on-year contraction in March when the war started to a 7.4% gain in April as the low base effects wore off. Real incomes have also benefited and gone back into the black thanks to the dramatic fall in inflation since the start of this year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine calls for further sanctions against Russia as Kakhovka dam crisis worsens

Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life, seeks Russian citizenship

Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine

Data

Turkey releases official May inflation a touch below 40%

ENAG inflation research group contends headline figure was 109% y/y, up from April calculation of 105% y/y.

Wages in Moldova down real 3.9% y/y in Q1

Salaries shot up in some sectors but wage growth was below average in the lowest-paid sectors.

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023

Russian grain exports are expected to reach record levels in the current 2022-2023 agricultural season, with estimates by various domestic agencies and institutions ranging from 55.5mn to 59.3mn tonnes.

Russian banking sector back in profit

Russia’s banking sector recorded a net profit of RUB224bn in April, with an annual return on equity of 21%. While this figure represents a one-third decrease compared to March, the sector profits already top RUB1 trillion.

Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index gained 0.4 points to 47 in May (chart), beating expectations, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on June 1.

Turkey releases official May inflation a touch below 40%
1 day ago
Wages in Moldova down real 3.9% y/y in Q1
1 day ago
Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023
1 day ago
Russian banking sector back in profit
3 days ago
Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    12 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    24 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  4. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    6 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    15 hours ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    24 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    12 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss