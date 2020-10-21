Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report

Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
The report claims Russia brought down the drones with its Krasukha (“Deadly Nightshade”) electronic warfare system.
By bne IntellIiNews October 21, 2020

Russian forces brought down nine Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones that flew near Russia’s military base in Gyumri, Armenia, located near the Turkish-Armenian border, according to an October 21 report out of Yerevan published by BulgarianMilitary.com.

Also amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia has deployed a “large” number of border guards to work with Armenian counterparts assigned to protect Armenia’s only border with Iran, Armlur.am reported sources as saying late on October 19.

bne IntelliNews has not verified either report but, on a cautionary basis, is relaying the articles as the complexities of the near-month-long conflict—which observers worry could suck in Russia, Turkey and Iran by design or accident—intensify.

Russia has thus far stayed out of the conflict despite its Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security pact with Armenia. Moscow also has close ties with Azerbaijan and CSTO provisions do not cover Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-proclaimed republic controlled by ethnic Armenians but internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, if the armed exchanges were to spill over into Armenia proper in a major way, that could conceivably change. For its part, Turkey continues to deny Armenia’s claims that it has supplied close ally Azerbaijan with military advisers, Syrian militia mercenaries, F-16 fighter jet support and armed drones in the showdown. Turkey has, however, been bellicose in its support for Azerbaijan in the conflict and has poured cold water on attempts at securing a ceasefire and peace talks.  

Electronic jamming

In its report, BulgarianMilitary.com said there was so far no information if the downed drones were in the service of the Azerbaijani armed forces or Turkish armed forces. It cited Russian journalists from Avia.pro as saying Russia used its relatively new Krasukha (“Deadly Nightshade”) mobile, ground-based electronic warfare system to knock the drones out of the sky with jamming.

The news server said: “Military experts say that if Russia’s e-war system continues to operate at a similar pace, Ankara and Baku will significantly limit the ‘provocative drone warfare’ as drone losses are expected to reach extremely high levels, especially after Turkey lost a large number of them in Syria.”

The only major border crossing between Iran and Armenia is Meghri-Norduz. It is located on a short 44-km frontier with Azerbaijani territory to both the east and west (Image: Google Maps).

The Armlur.am report said sources described Russian border guards as actively working in southernmost Armenian province Syunik. The “Syunik corridor”—a  thin strip of Armenia wedged between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave—provides Armenia with its only border with Iran, a short frontier running to 44 kilometres (27 miles).

There have been multiple claims of Russia sending arms to Armenia during the ongoing conflict via the Meghri-Norduz land crossing on the Iranian-Armenian border—denied by both Moscow and Tehran—while Moscow also sees Syunik as the southern flank of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Iran and the EEU launched a preferential trade agreement in October last year.

Russia cannot send arms to Armenia via Georgia given its unresolved disputes with Tbilisi over breakaway territories.

On October 20, Azerbaijan said its troops had recaptured Zangilan, a town east of the Syunik corridor. It was occupied by ethnic Armenian forces during the Nagorno-Karabakh War that concluded in 1994.


* See caption above.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Armenia ‘finds Canadian components on Turkish drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh’

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan, Trudeau and the killer drones

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to ‘meet Pompeo in Washington’

News

Lukashenko orders “no arrest” for Belarusian revolutionary pensioner Nina Baginskaya

Belarus' self-appointed president Alexander Lukashenko banned his security forces from arresting Belarus’ most famous protester: the 73-year old Nina Baginskaya, who has become an international celebrity for her no-compromise protests.

Armenia ‘finds Canadian components on Turkish drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh’

Canada lately banned such military exports to Turkey. Armenian PM urges international community to follow its example.

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to ‘meet Pompeo in Washington’

Possibility of trilateral session not ruled out as hopes rise for new effort to bring Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to an end.

Poland signs nuclear power development agreement with US

Warsaw plans to build as many as six reactors by the early 2040s in a decisive step towards decarbonisation of the emissions-heavy energy sector.

Fire nearly destroys legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine

The Fischer ski factory in Ukraine must be one of the country’s best kept secrets. Set up in the 40s and employing over 1,000 people, it produces about 60% of all the skis and snowboards that ride the mountains of Europe each season

Lukashenko orders “no arrest” for Belarusian revolutionary pensioner Nina Baginskaya
5 hours ago
Armenia ‘finds Canadian components on Turkish drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh’
10 hours ago
Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to ‘meet Pompeo in Washington’
1 day ago
Poland signs nuclear power development agreement with US
1 day ago
Fire nearly destroys legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    7 days ago
  2. Fire nearly destroys legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine
    1 day ago
  3. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    6 days ago
  4. Karabakh coverage looks at Turkish military exports to Baku and possible execution of Armenian soldiers
    5 days ago
  5. Hungarian foreign minister strikes back at Joe Biden with Ukraine graft allegations
    2 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    21 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    26 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    22 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss