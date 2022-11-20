Russia fired missile carrying "dummy" nuclear warhead

Russia fired missile carrying
Does Russian missile with "dummy" nuclear warhead indicate Moscow is running low on stocks of such ordnance against Ukraine? / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London November 20, 2022

Russia fired a missile carrying a “dummy” nuclear warhead, Ukrinform reported on November 18.

The missile was shot down over Kyiv on November 17. Upon inspection, it was revealed that the KH-55 missile was initially intended to carry a nuclear warhead, but this had been removed and replaced with an imitation, Defence Express reported.

“Simply put: for this strike, the Orks (Russians) took at least one KH-55 from their "nuclear arsenal", "unscrewed" the nuclear warhead from this missile and replaced it with an empty "block" and fired [it] at Ukraine,” the Ukrainian publication wrote.



The discovery has raised a few questions. Typically, Russia uses KH-555s, a modified non-nuclear version of the KH-55 with standard explosives. However, the decision to modify a nuclear warhead could be a sign that Russia’s missile stockpiles are running low.

“There is a chance that the Russian Federation is running out of conventional missiles of KH-555 modification and they are using KH-55 instead. If a nuclear charge was taken out, does this mean Russian soldiers forgot to put a conventional warhead in its place? Or if a nuclear warhead was taken out, where is it now?” Technology.org wrote.

Moreover, the dummy missile could have been used to misguide Ukraine’s air defence systems. However, Moscow would previously use disposable objects to overwhelm air defence systems, such as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, rather than missiles in short supply.

Currently there is no definitive answer. Nevertheless, there are other indicators that Russia is running low on missiles. Another missile shot down during the massive attack on November 15 was reportedly a KH-101 missile manufactured in the third quarter of this year. According to Defence Express, older missiles are fired first, then newer ones are launched.

“The Russians were forced to use the KH-55 for the attack, because the stocks of the newer winged KH-101, specifically for the conventional warhead (the option for delivering nuclear weapons has the designation KH-102), are running out,” the publication wrote.

Russia launched over 90 missiles on November 15, destroying 30 energy facilities and causing millions to lose power. It was the largest attack on Ukrainian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Days later on November 17, Russia launched more missiles at gas facilities and enterprises in eastern Ukraine, Dnipro and Odesa. At the same time, four missiles and five Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv.

Related Content

bneGREEN: COP27: Coal proves a stubborn foe in fight to save climate

Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east

Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: COP27: Coal proves a stubborn foe in fight to save climate

Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east

Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn

News

Activists say death toll exceeds 400 as protesters defy regime in Iran

As Iranians prepare to take on England in FIFA World Cup, authorities will be nervous about any signs of solidarity with protests shown by players.

Poland to build its Izera EV using Chinese modular platform

Link-up with Geely seen as vital in helping Poland join the electric vehicle revolution.

Russia grants Belarus new loan extensions

While the current the macroeconomic storm in Belarus does not favour Minsk's foreign currency revenues, it will likely have enough to pay off its foreign currency-denominated debt. However, it might not have the technical possibility to do so.

Russia’s McDonald’s successor to enter the Belarusian market

The Russian successor to McDonald's "Vkusno i tochka" will soon enter the Belarusian market.

Europe still can’t shake off Russian LNG habit

Russian exports of LNG to the Europe rose a staggering 50% in the first nine months of 2022, according to EU figures, even as volumes of pipeline gas fell 80%, as Europe’s need for gas trumped the EU’s efforts to cut dependence on Russian gas.

Activists say death toll exceeds 400 as protesters defy regime in Iran
1 hour ago
Poland to build its Izera EV using Chinese modular platform
2 days ago
Russia grants Belarus new loan extensions
2 days ago
Russia’s McDonald’s successor to enter the Belarusian market
2 days ago
Europe still can’t shake off Russian LNG habit
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    5 days ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
    5 days ago
  4. EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict
    5 days ago
  5. Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure
    5 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    19 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    21 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    20 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss