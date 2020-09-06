Russia denies interfering in Montenegrin election

By bne IntelliNews September 6, 2020

Russia has denied accusations of interfering in Montenegro’s general election on August 30 when a coalition led by pro-Russian Democratic Front gained enough votes to be able to form a coalition with other opposition parties and oust the long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) from power.

Russia was accused of attempting to influence the negotiations between opposition parties to form a new ruling majority and government.

“Of course, we are not going to interfere in other people's internal affairs, we expect similar behaviour from all those who care about stability in the Balkans. We expect that the completion of the parliamentary campaign in that country will take place in a peaceful environment, without conflicts, tensions and any phobias,” Russia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The DPS took 35.06% of the votes, the state election body, DIK, announced after counting 100% of the votes. However, its main rival, the pro-Russian and pro-Serbian coalition For the Future of Montenegro, is a close second with 32.55%. It is preparing to form a coalition with other opposition parties that will be represented in the new parliament. 

The third political force in Montenegro’s next parliament will be the Peace is Our Nation coalition with 12.53%, followed by Black in White (5.53%), the Social Democrats (4.1%), the Bosnian Party (3.98%) and the SDP – Strong Montenegro (3.14%). The Albanian List got 1.58%, followed by the Albanian coalition Unanimously (1.14%).

The leaders of the four opposition parties and coalition entering the parliament have already met and agreed on basic principles for a future government. They claim that the country will not turn its back to the EU membership talks and the necessary reforms for entry in the bloc.

Meanwhile, Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic, who is also the leader of the DPS, admitted that his party might go into opposition and said he was ready to work with the new government no matter which parties participate in the new ruling coalition.

 
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

New attempt at compromise between Montenegro’s government and Serbian Orthodox Church fails

A new round of talks between Montenegro’s government and the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) have ended without progress after the two parties failed to agree to a compromise, Prime Minister ... more

54 arrested in Montenegro in clashes with police after removal of Budva’s opposition mayor

54 people, including two members of the opposition Democratic Front, were arrested in Montenegro late in the evening of June 24 in protests in several towns that turned violent, the ... more

Montenegro’s parliament adopts budget revision

Montenegro’s parliament on June 24 adopted a budget revision proposed by the government to reflect the lower income and higher spending due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, setting the ... more

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    3 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    6 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    12 days ago
  4. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    6 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: Has Erdogan reached the limits of siphoning hard currency from local banks?
    7 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    3 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    22 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    6 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    22 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss