Russia denies interfering in Montenegrin election

Russia has denied accusations of interfering in Montenegro’s general election on August 30 when a coalition led by pro-Russian Democratic Front gained enough votes to be able to form a coalition with other opposition parties and oust the long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) from power.

Russia was accused of attempting to influence the negotiations between opposition parties to form a new ruling majority and government.

“Of course, we are not going to interfere in other people's internal affairs, we expect similar behaviour from all those who care about stability in the Balkans. We expect that the completion of the parliamentary campaign in that country will take place in a peaceful environment, without conflicts, tensions and any phobias,” Russia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The DPS took 35.06% of the votes, the state election body, DIK, announced after counting 100% of the votes. However, its main rival, the pro-Russian and pro-Serbian coalition For the Future of Montenegro, is a close second with 32.55%. It is preparing to form a coalition with other opposition parties that will be represented in the new parliament.

The third political force in Montenegro’s next parliament will be the Peace is Our Nation coalition with 12.53%, followed by Black in White (5.53%), the Social Democrats (4.1%), the Bosnian Party (3.98%) and the SDP – Strong Montenegro (3.14%). The Albanian List got 1.58%, followed by the Albanian coalition Unanimously (1.14%).

The leaders of the four opposition parties and coalition entering the parliament have already met and agreed on basic principles for a future government. They claim that the country will not turn its back to the EU membership talks and the necessary reforms for entry in the bloc.

Meanwhile, Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic, who is also the leader of the DPS, admitted that his party might go into opposition and said he was ready to work with the new government no matter which parties participate in the new ruling coalition.