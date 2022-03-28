Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaching ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan reached a new low after the Russian Ministry of Defence accused Azerbaijan of breaching the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement. Russia said on 27 May that it was deeply concerned about the rise in tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for calm after what it said were breaches of the 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia accused Azerbaijan of violation of the agreement by allowing its forces to enter a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers near the village of Farrukh and added that Azerbaijan had by 28 March withdrawn the soldiers. This was rejected by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence. The Azerbaijan statement said they haven't withdrawn the soldiers and the strategic height had been captured.

The Azerbaijani MoD also accused Russian counterparts of not acting in the spirit of the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed by the presidents of the two countries on February 22, 2022. Azeri side even said that according to Article 18 of the Declaration, Russia should join Azerbaijan in their "efforts to combat and neutralise the threats of international terrorism, extremism, and separatism".

Governing party authorities, such as MP Javid Osmanov also defended the position that the village was now under the control of Azerbaijan: "Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army is currently strengthening its position by redeploying. Thus, the village of Farrukh, one of our historical lands, has also come under the control of Azerbaijan. Through successful diplomatic and political means, the village of Farrukh has already come under the full control of Azerbaijan."

Other co-chairs of Minsk Group – US and France – also released similar statements on the breach of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, however they were not given a response by the Azerbaijani authorities.

This exchange of diplomatic statements comes after Armenia's accusation thatAzerbaijan had breached the ceasefire agreement by seizing new territories in Karabakh on 24 March.