Romania’s industrial recovery paused in November
By bne IntelliNews January 14, 2021

Romania's industrial production index, seasonally adjusted, edged down by 0.6% in November, compared to October, after six months of recovery, during which it made up for most of the deep plunge seen in March.

As of October, the index was only 2.7% behind the pre-crisis peak reached in February, but the recovery paused in November when the index slipped to -3.3% versus February.

The decline in November was more significant in the core manufacturing sector, where the seasonally adjusted index contracted by 1.7% compared to October. Still, the lag versus February is in line with the industry-wide 3.3% average.

In annual terms, the gross industrial production index fell deeper into negative territory (-3.3% y/y) in November after it recorded the first post-crisis positive annual performance in September (+0.2% y/y).

For the whole January-November period, Romania's industrial output contracted by 10.2% y/y, with a slightly steeper (11.3%) decline in the manufacturing sector.

Light industry plunged by roughly 30% year-on-year, while oil processing and automobile production dropped by nearly 20%.

However, some industries (chemical products, pharmaceuticals) posted positive growth rates in low single-digits. Tobacco processing also performed well.

Data

Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020

Strongest drop in demand was in the service sector, but partly offset by higher demand for occupations related to the pandemic and post-earthquake reconstruction.

Ukraine’s international reserves end 2020 at $18.1bn, up 20% y/y

The net international reserves of Ukraine as of January 1 amounted to $18.1bn, which is 19% more than at the beginning of December 2020 ($15.2bn), Head of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn said.

Slovenia’s dire COVID-19 situation in 4Q20 caused second economic dip

Epidemiological situation was among the worst in the euro area in the fourth quarter and required a tightening of restrictive measures, which led to another severe drop in economic activity, the Bank of Slovenia said.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index recovers some ground in December, still down by half on previous year

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, which measures foot traffic in Moscow’s major shopping malls, recovered some of the ground lost after the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started, but it is still down by half on last year.

Belarusian government sees $2bn of withdrawals, issues $580mn worth of bonds in 2020

Belarusian residents withdrew $1.9bn in dollars from banks during 2020, with $1.4bn being withdrawn in August alone at the start of the mass protests following the disputed August 9 presidential election, the Ministry of Finance said.

