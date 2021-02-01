Romania’s Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing

By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2021

Romanian online retailer Elefant.ro reported a hike in turnover to RON240mn (€49.2mn) in 2020, an increase of around 35% compared to 2019, reported Ziarul Financiar. 

Online retailers performed well in Romania, as elsewhere, in 2020 as movement was restricted and many shops closed during the spring coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. 

However, the company’s CEO, Sergiu Chirca, told Ziarul Financiar that its performance was also helped by a series of investments that “helped [Elefant.ro] consolidate its position in the market”. 

“The general context determined by the pandemic favoured the entire online commerce market, but at the level of sales this influence was felt more in the second quarter of last year and less in the following months,” Chirca added. 

The company is now considering a listing either on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) or a “regional capital market” in 2020, as well as seeking to boost its turnover by a further 25%. It also plans to complete its marketplace project. 

Currently the company has almost 3mn customers, and has a delivery network of 1,500 points, through partnerships with easybox and Romanian Post.

