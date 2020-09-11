Romania’s car production rebounds post-lockdown

Romania’s car production rebounds post-lockdown
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 11, 2020

Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, produced almost 59,500 cars in July-August, up 10% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

The growth was driven by the rise in the production at Ford’s factory in Craiova, which resumed operations at full capacity.

This is the first increase in local production since mid-March, when the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed the local industry.

Renault’s Dacia factory in Mioveni produced 33,378 units in July-August, a slight decrease compared to the similar interval of 2019 when it made 36,404 units. Meanwhile, Ford produced 26,118 Puma and EcoSport SUVs in July-August, up 46% from the same period in 2019. Ford thus reached 44% of total car production in Romania with the Puma and EcoSport SUVs, as its plant in Craiova resumed production at a similar level to that before the state of emergency.

In the first eight months of the year, Ford accounted for 41% of the country’s automobile production, a strong performance given the broader range of models produced by Dacia and the slightly higher priced models produced by Ford. 

