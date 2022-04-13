Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin

Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin
Vladislav Surkov was considered one of the Kremlin's chief ideologists since 1999.
By bne IntelIiNews April 13, 2022

Putin's “Grey Cardinal” Vladislav Surkov has been arrested, according to former Russian Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev. Surkov was one of the masterminds of Russian domestic politics from 1999 to the present day, and his arrest implies a significant change of direction in the Kremlin.

Surkov, originally a PR guru for oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, served as First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration from 1999-2011. After a two-year stint as Deputy Prime Minister, he became Putin’s personal adviser on Ukraine.

If the arrest of Surkov is verified, it is likely to indicate deep divisions in the Kremlin, representing the ousting of one of Russia’s leading twenty-first century ideologists.

Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Surkov published an article calling for Ukraine, Belarus and the Baltic states to be annexed.

According to Ponomarev, the case allegedly brought against Surkov relates to embezzlement in the Donbas region from 2014 onwards.

Corruption and embezzlement within the military appear to have played a significant role in the failures of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine so far, including the withdrawal from Kyiv.

Another sign of a change of leadership comes in the reported appointment of Aleksandr Dvornikov, dubbed “the butcher of Aleppo” to supreme commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine. The appointment could represent an attempt to centralise the command of Russia’s army before its coming offensive on eastern Ukraine.

Reports of a mass purge of Russian secret services also reinforce the suggestion that Putin is unhappy with his top brass. The Times reports that 150 FSB agents were removed from their jobs. The head of the department responsible for Ukraine, Sergei Beseda, has been arrested and sent to Lefortovo prison, according to The Times. It is likely that his reported arrest is linked to his failure to provide the president with accurate information on Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol

Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest

EU moves closer to full Russia embargo in fifth sanctions package

News

Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol

Ukraine’s Azov battalion reported that Russian forces had conducted a chemical attack in the besieged city of Mariupol on April 11.

Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest

The Security Service of Ukraine has arrested Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s top pro-Russia politician and personal friend of Vladimir Putin, on April 12. He was under house arrest on treason charges, but escaped when the war started.

Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured

Aiden Aslin, known as Cossack Gundi, a British national serving as a Ukrainian marine since 2018, surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on 12 April.

Pro-Russia motorcade pelted with horse manure in Hanover

A pro-Russian motorcade was pelted with horse manure in Hanover, Germany, on April 10, after facing backlash from thousands of counter-protesters.

Half a million Iranians ‘expected to visit Qatar World Cup’, Doha and Tehran discuss tourism infrastructure cooperation during finals

Qatari minister assesses use of Iranian ports in finals that will see Iran play England and US.

Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol
6 hours ago
Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest
6 hours ago
Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
14 hours ago
Pro-Russia motorcade pelted with horse manure in Hanover
20 hours ago
Half a million Iranians ‘expected to visit Qatar World Cup’, Doha and Tehran discuss tourism infrastructure cooperation during finals
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    5 days ago
  2. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    6 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    8 days ago
  4. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    20 days ago
  5. Russia learning to live with sanctions
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 month ago
  2. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    15 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    20 days ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    15 days ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss