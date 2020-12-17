Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless
Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference
Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit
LONG READ: Making Magnit Great again
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Download the pdf version
More...
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual “meet the people” press conference on December 17 that was largely aimed at the gallery as an annus horribilis comes to an end.
After very briefly giving his traditional macroeconomic wrap, with which he starts every year’s speech, the conversation rapidly moved on to the coronacrisis and stayed there for well over the first hour.
Putin had some good news to report on the macroeconomic situation as Russia’s economy has only contacted by 3.6%, according to the official estimates, and Putin rightly pointed out that this one of the best results amongst the Developed Markets (DMs).
Many factors have gone into this surprising result but it's not actually a number that Russia should be too proud of; as the Russian economy remains underdeveloped services play a smaller role in wealth creation, which have been particularly vulnerable to the pandemic, so the impact on the Russian economy has been less than in more advanced economies.
Putin was able to crow about government efforts in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) too. Despite the scepticism that surrounds the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the question marks raised over both the veracity of the trial results and Russia’s official numbers on the spread of the virus, the bottom line is Russia has produced a vaccine very quickly that seems to work.
And the mass inoculations were rolled out on December 7 – the first country in the world to start a mass immunisation programme – that should start to pay dividends with falling infection and mortality rates in February.
“Russia is among the world's top three nations in terms of COVID-19 testing, and, importantly, at the forefront of the production of a coronavirus vaccine. A massive vaccination programme is due to start ahead on schedule, from 1 January,” Putin said.
"Russia is the first country in the world, which has invented, we could say, and started to produce the vaccine of both the Gamaleya scientific institute and the Novosibirsk-based Vector centre. And we have a good vaccine [that is] both safe and effective – over 95% and higher – and specialists say its level of protection reaches 96-97%,” Putin added.
Nevertheless, the purpose of these press conferences is to facilitate direct contact between the Russian people and the president to give the impression they have a channel to communicate with the president directly. This is a continuation of an ancient tradition where Russians used to write to the Tsars with their complaints and the Tsars went out of their way to publically address some of these problems for the PR benefits such largesse brings.
As the years have passed the nature of the press conference has changed and the domestic focus has grown in importance, while the international aspects have faded steadily.
This correspondent attended these pressers in the noughties and the international press corps used to be out in force, with the Kremlin making sure that issue of the day questions, posed by the international correspondents from the world’s most famous publications, were included in the itinerary.
These days, international affairs issues are still covered, but the international press corps is no longer a presence in the audience in the way it used to be.
That is a reflection of Russia’s changing relationship with the West. In the noughties Russia was still attempting to thrash out a working relationship with the West and seeking foreign investment. But things started to change in 2007 when Putin gave his now famous Munich security conference speech, warning the West not to ignore Russia’s national interests. As the West did exactly that, Putin started his modernisation of the army effort in 2012 that sacrificed Russia’s prosperity as every spare kopek was poured into military procurement. The economy began to stagnate as growth fell to zero in 2013 and real income growth has been flat ever since.
The agenda has changed. Today the largest part of the military’s modernisation has been completed and the Kremlin appears comfortable with its ability to at least prevent the US from even attempting to threaten Russia militarily.
The attention has now turned back to repairing the damage to prosperity that Putin did with this campaign and that has led to the 12 national projects that were launched in 2018. These press conferences are a showcase for all the programmes included in these programmes; hence the increasingly inward looking nature of the press conferences.
The Russian state-owned press agency listed some of the main points he made during his marathon press conference, including the following:
On the Navalny case
Putin said that Alexei Navalny, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in Germany, has the support of US intelligence agencies but it’s not a reason to poison him.
"The patient at a Berlin hospital has the support of US intelligence agencies in this case. If so, it’s a curious fact and intelligence agencies should keep an eye on him. But it’s not a reason to poison him, why would anyone do that?"
Had someone wanted to poison Navalny, they would have got it done, Putin noted.
On Russia-US relations under Biden
Putin hopes that at least some problems in Russian-US relations will be solved under Joe Biden’s administration.
"We presume that the newly elected US president will understand what is going on – he is a person who has experience in both domestic and foreign policy. We expect that all problems, which emerged, or at least some of them, will be ironed out under the new administration," Putin said.
Putin added that the key to US foreign policy will be the team that Biden appoints to deal with Russia. Analysts speculate that the Russian team will have a tougher stance on Russia than the Trump administration.
On amendments to the Russian Constitution
Putin said the amendments to the Russian Constitution were adopted at the right time, when the situation became ripe.
"Everything is good in due time. The fight against price hikes should be conducted in due time. The same goes for amendments to the basic law. It was impossible to do a lot of things earlier," Putin said.
According to the president, some things were impossible to do before, including cementing social guarantees in the Constitution. This includes adjusting pensions for inflation and equalling the minimum wage to the minimum subsistence level, he said.
Putin added that the fundamentals of the Constitution remained unchanged.
He also said there would be more parties participating in the September 2021 Duma elections and that up to 16 new parties would be accredited.
“Our political life is changing and it is up to the people to choose who they want to represent them,” Putin said commentating on the new parties.
He also pointed out that following the constitution changes that the Duma will have more power than before.
On Russia's GDP contraction
GDP contraction in Russia equals 3.6%, which is less than in all leading European countries and the US, Putin said.
"GDP contraction is 3.6% as of now," he said, adding that it is less than in almost all leading EU countries, where GDP contraction was up to 9% in a number of states. Moreover, the Russian economy is faring better than the US economy, the president noted.
Russia’s industrial production had "slipped" by 3% by now mainly due to the oil price, he added. "Due to the OPEC+ deal, we have cut production, which affected [Russia’s] total results," Putin explained.
On Nord Stream 2 project
The project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is economically profitable for Europe and, in particular, for Germany, Putin said.
Putin also expects that the new US administration, led by President-elect Joe Biden, will respect the interests of Europe.
The Russian president expressed confidence that construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed.
"There are around 165 km left," he said. ‘That's it, it is almost completed. I think we will finish the work," Putin said
On NATO expansion
Russia is "harmless and squeaky-clean" compared to Western countries, Putin said.
"Now, about us being harmless and squeaky-clean. Compared to you, yes, it is a fact, we are harmless and squeaky-clean because we agreed to release from an unequivocal Soviet dictate those countries and nations that wanted to develop independently. We heard your assurances that NATO won’t expand to the East but you didn’t keep your promises," he said in response to a question from a BBC reporter.
As bne IntelliNews has reported, the historical record now shows clearly that at least half a dozen senior European diplomats and heads of state promised Gorbachev there would be no NATO expansion eastwards as proven by documents released in 2018.
The president noted that those were not written guarantees but verbal promises, yet emphasised that none of them were kept as a result.
On the arms race
The arms race began with the United States’ pullout from the anti-ballistic missile treaty, according to Putin.
"It has already begun. This is obvious. Everything began after the US pullout from the ABM treaty," Putin said.
On election interference
Putin trolled America, saying that ten of the American states don't allow election observers by law. “That doesn't happen here in Russia. We are more transparent than them. I have never interfered in the election of the great nation called America.”
“Russian hackers never meddled in US elections, these are wild guesses meant to disrupt bilateral relations,” Putin added.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO