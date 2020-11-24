Putin increases personal income tax for the first time in two decades

Putin increases personal income tax for the first time in two decades
The Russian tax police take their job very seriously. Russia's President Putin has increasing income taxes for the first time in his 20 years in office
By Ben Aris in Berlin November 24, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin hiked personal income taxes from their flat 13% for the first time in two decades with a decree signed on November 22.

One of the first things that Russian President Vladimir Putin did on taking office in 2000 was to slash tax rates to a flat 13% for personal income, one of the lowest rates in Europe, and 24% corporate profit tax.

In the previous decade the government under President Boris Yeltsin struggled to collect enough taxes to cover the budget expenditure. Part of the problem was a hugely complicated system being operated by a government that was in continual crisis. Putin massively simplified the system, which quickly improved collection.

The low rates of taxes were also designed to bring more people into the system, as previously taxes were so high that it became routine to avoid paying. “Under the table” and “brown envelope” schemes for paying wages were universally used by firms. At the same time, for corporates the chaotic ad hoc single-issue amendments to the taxes to deal with specific problems led on occasion to some firms being asked to pay over 100% of their profit as tax. The upshot was the creation of a “virtual economy” based on barter, where firms avoided dealing with money entirely. Once Putin cut the rates and the system simplified, companies “went white” over the course of the following years and thus realised one of Putin’s major early successful reforms.

More recently the tax system was transformed again by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who previously ran the tax service where he oversaw a huge reform of the IT system that closed down many of the last remaining schemes. The reform saw the tax take increase by 20%, although the tax burden only rose by 2% in the same period.

However, thanks to the economic stagnation that started in 2011, compounded by multiple external shocks, of which the coronacrisis is only the latest, the government is short of money again and casting around for new revenue streams.

The VAT rate was already hiked from 18% to 20% in January 2019 and more recently the mineral extraction tax (MET) has been comprehensively reformed to more efficiently tax the extraction of metals and hydrocarbons.

Following these changes, the Kremlin has now arrived at the point where it has taken the very first step at introducing progressive income taxes on the population, but so far it is treading very cautiously.

Starting next year, the personal income tax rate will rise from 13% to 15% on incomes over RUB5mn (about $65,800/€55,370 euros at the current exchange rate). Given the average annual income in October was RUB590,000 ($7,900) the change in the tax rate will affect a very small percentage of the population.

Putin made the announcement in a televised address in late June, a week before the country was due to vote on controversial amendments to the constitution that paved the way for the president to stay in power potentially until 2036.

The reform is expected to generate an additional RUB60bn, the president said, adding that the money would go towards funding treatment for children with "severe and rare" illnesses.

The "new quality of administration, the introduction of digital technologies, it has become possible to distribute the tax burden in a more differentiated way," Putin said in his comments.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ex-official’s electric vehicle start-up valued at $5.4bn

Rosatom's €12.5bn nuclear plant expansion in Hungary moves forward

Russians get ready to spend the holidays at home as Xmas tree sales soar 23-fold

News

Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions

The Belarusian government hit the EU and a number of European countries with tit-for-tat sanctions on November 22 and suspended all dialogue with the EU on human rights, according to the Belarusian Foreign Minister, Vladimir Makei.

Turkey seen as attracting $4bn via USD-TRY swaps during one week

Changed limits on provision of dollars to London at spot for lira woos portfolio inflows, but foreign players can at any time use their lira to short the currency.

Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus

Disease thought to have travelled from north to south of country after railway officials disregarded prevention rules.

Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion

Project to include construction of Units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda power plant and refurbishment of Unit 1.

Rosatom's €12.5bn nuclear plant expansion in Hungary moves forward

Hungary's energy regulator MEKH issued an electricity implementation licence for the construction of two new blocks at the Paks nuclear power plant in a fast-track procedure.

Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
13 hours ago
Turkey seen as attracting $4bn via USD-TRY swaps during one week
16 hours ago
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
1 day ago
Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion
1 day ago
Rosatom's €12.5bn nuclear plant expansion in Hungary moves forward
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow
    7 days ago
  3. Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
    6 days ago
  4. Just how close is Belarus to an economic crisis?
    7 days ago
  5. Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    22 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    30 days ago
  3. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    25 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    25 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss