Polish CPI accelerates growth to 17.9% y/y in October

Polish CPI accelerates growth to 17.9% y/y in October
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 1, 2022

Polish CPI grew 17.9% y/y in October, in line with consensus, a flash estimate from Poland’s statistical office GUS showed on October 31 (chart).

The reading added 0.7pp to September’s growth, taking Poland’s inflation closer to the 20% mark amidst worries that it may take as long as until the second half of 2023 for price growth to begin easing.

“CPI inflation may stabilise in the next two months but it will start increasing again in the beginning of 2023 due to statistical effects,” PKO BP said in a comment.

“In the second half of 2023, we expect inflation to decline thanks to fading shocks and the economic slowdown, which will make it difficult to raise prices,” PKO BP also said.

Accelerating inflation poses a continued dilemma for the National Bank of Poland (NBP) of moving forward with more monetary tightening at a time when the economy is already slowing markedly. The NBP paused rate hikes in October, keeping the reference interest rate unchanged at 6.75%. 

Analysts say that the central bank’s new inflation and GDP projection – released twice a year in March and November – will determine the further course of monetary policy.

“Core inflation picking up to an estimated 11.1% y/y in October may provide grounds for a 25bp hike,” PKO BP said.

The increase in the inflation rate came on the back of sharp growth in all major components, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data.  Food prices grew 21.9% y/y in October, the flash estimate said – a pick up against a gain of 19.3% y/y in September.

Energy price growth eased slightly to 41.7% y/y in October after growing 44.2% y/y the preceding month. After easing in September, fuel prices picked up growth again to 19.5% y/y in October, compared to a gain of 18.3% y/y in September. 

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 1.8% in October, adding 0.2pp to September’s monthly reading.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks accelerated growth by 1pp to 2.7% m/m in October.  In the energy segment, price growth eased to 2% m/m from 3.7% m/m the preceding month. Fuel prices expanded 4.1% m/m after growing 2.1% m/m in September.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI

Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession

Plans to imminently sell off third of Mongolia Stock Exchange ‘serious’ says bourse CEO

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI runs out of steam in October

The seasonally adjusted S&P Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 50.7 in October, remaining above the no-change mark of 50.0 indicating expansion, but slowing down from 52.0 seen in September.

Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI

"Subdued demand conditions kept the Turkish manufacturing sector on the back foot, with weakness in international demand increasingly to the fore,” says S&P economics director.

North Macedonia’s industrial production ticks down 0.5% y/y in September

Industrial production has been fluctuating since November 2021, with the slim decrease in September due to lower production in the mining and quarrying and utility sectors.

Serbia’s GDP up 1.1% y/y in 3Q22, flash estimate shows

Serbia’s GDP growth has started to slow following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after the country made it through the coronacrisis relatively unscathed.

Hungary’s factory gate price growth eases slightly in September

Factory gate prices in Hungary rose 42.7% y/y in September.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI runs out of steam in October
4 hours ago
Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI
6 hours ago
North Macedonia’s industrial production ticks down 0.5% y/y in September
23 hours ago
Serbia’s GDP up 1.1% y/y in 3Q22, flash estimate shows
23 hours ago
Hungary’s factory gate price growth eases slightly in September
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    1 day ago
  3. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    5 days ago
  4. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    8 days ago
  5. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    10 hours ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    24 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    21 days ago
  3. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss