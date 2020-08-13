Poland’s Synthos kick-starts first solar power plant

Polish chemical group Synthos has launched its first photovoltaic power plant, the company said on August 11.

The plant is evidence of Polish companies’ growing interest in investing in renewable sources of energy, allowing them to reduce corporate power bills as well as respond to pressure to reduce the carbon footprint of energy production and consumption.

The plant of installed capacity of one megawatt will operate in Oswiecim, where Synthos is headquartered and has some of its key production plants such as Synthos Dwory 7, Europe’s leading producer of synthetic rubbers.

Poland is currently a booming PV market, with over 2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity countrywide. That is expected to grow to at least 2.5 GW by the end of the year and, possibly, nearly 8 GW by the end of 2025.

Poland has been struggling to reduce emissions from its power sector, which remains dominated by burning hard and lignite coal. The dynamic growth of PV installations – installed by corporates as well as individuals – is expected to reduce Poland’s emissions in the coming decade. Poland also plans state-driven development of offshore wind and nuclear power in the late 2020s and in the 2030s.