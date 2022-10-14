Poland’s inflation rate continues to climb

Poland’s inflation rate continues to climb
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw October 14, 2022

Polish CPI growth came in at 17.2% y/y in September (chart), picking up sharply by 1.1pp versus August, the statistical office GUS said on October 14.

The reading confirms GUS’s flash estimate published earlier this month and indicates that Poland’s inflation woes are poised to get worse. At the same time, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) is mired in internal conflict over its monetary policy while analysts say that the government’s fiscal stance is pro-inflationary, effectively cancelling out the NBP’s work.

The outlook on inflation assumes further growth – fuelled by expensive energy – until a peak of around 20% y/y in February. 

But analysts are undecided whether the NBP will resume tightening after an October pause kept the rates at 6.75% or will continue in the wait-and-see mode.

“From Q2 2023, inflation may start to decline slowly, but it is unlikely to hit single-digit levels before the fourth quarter of 2023, and perhaps not even before the end of the year,” Santander Bank Polska said in a comment.

“In our opinion, in such circumstances, the NBP will decide to raise interest rates by 25bp in November and then again in early 2023,” Santander also said.

Prices in the second most-weighted segment, housing and energy, led growth of headline inflation in September, accelerating expansion to 29.9% y/y in September, compared to 27.4% y/y in August. The figure included massive increases of 172.2% y/y for heating fuels and 35.6% y/y for natural gas.

Prices in the most-weighted food and non-alcoholic drinks segment expanded 19.3% y/y, just 0.2pp lower than in August, GUS data also showed. 

In the transport segment, prices went north 16.4% in September, easing from 19.4% y/y the preceding month. 

In m/m terms, price growth came in at 1.6% in September, double the monthly expansion rate registered in August.

Inflation and the central bank's fight with it are now a serious political challenge for the government, as price growth is eating into Poles' incomes. At the same time, the NBP's monetary tightening has pushed up mortgage repayments significantly.

The NBP left its reference interest rate unchanged in October, however, citing concerns over the impact of further rate hikes on economic growth.

That sparked an internal disagreement in the Monetary Policy Council (RPP), the central bank’s rate-setting body.

Three rate-setters – notably appointed by the opposition-held Senate – criticized the RPP’s approach as too lenient and in fact misinforming public opinion about ways out of the inflation crisis.

One of the critical voices, Joanna Tyrowicz, went as far as saying that the NBP’s claims that inflation is collateral of Russia's war in Ukraine – as it pushed up energy prices – are false, as inflation is demand-driven.

Still, an economic slowdown is very much on the cards. Poland’s GDP growth is expected at just 1.5% in 2023 after growing an estimated 4% - 5% this year. Some analysts – the International Monetary Fund’s, for example – are putting next year’s expansion at just 0.5%. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian central bank announces extraordinary measures to halt forint’s slide

bneGREEN: Clearer ESG rules needed in booming green bond market

Hungarian finance minister raises option of joining ERM-2

Data

Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept

Foreign trade, meanwhile, expanded 36.3%, reaching $86.3bn.

Hungary’s automotive industry output surges in August

Output of the automotive industry, Hungary's biggest manufacturing sector, rose 58% y/y in August.

Ukraine’s inflation rises to 24.6% y/y in September

Ukraine’s inflation accelerated to 1.9% in September 2022 month on month and 24.6% y/y

Hungary’s headline and core inflation hit 26-year high in September

Headline inflation in Hungary accelerated to 20.1% y/y in September from 15.7% in the previous month, driven by higher food and household energy prices.

The fall in Russian inflation to 13.7% in September is bottoming out

Inflation continued to fall in Russia in September, to 13.7% y/y, but at a much slower rate than in previous months. The recent period of strong disinflation is coming to an end and the central bank is likely to scale back rate hikes.

Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept
3 days ago
Hungary’s automotive industry output surges in August
3 days ago
Ukraine’s inflation rises to 24.6% y/y in September
4 days ago
Hungary’s headline and core inflation hit 26-year high in September
5 days ago
The fall in Russian inflation to 13.7% in September is bottoming out
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    5 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    8 days ago
  3. RIMMER: Post-Putin Russia is worse, not better
    6 days ago
  4. What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines?
    5 days ago
  5. Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
    6 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    26 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    8 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    17 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    19 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss