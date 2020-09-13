Poland plans concerted effort to build national photovoltaic industry

Poland plans concerted effort to build national photovoltaic industry
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 13, 2020

Poland aims to build a national photovoltaic (PV) industry under a plan spearheaded by the country’s climate ministry and a group of lobbyist organisations and think tanks, announced on September 11.

Poland, which still produces over 70% of its electricity by burning climate-warming coal and lignite, has to build a cleaner energy mix in the coming decades, in line with the European Union’s ever-stricter climate policy.

Warsaw has long been uncomfortable about Brussels’ increasing the bloc’s climate ambitions, arguing its heavy dependence on coal makes the energy transition much more difficult and costly than in other member states. Poland remains the only member state not yet officially committed to the EU’s 2050 climate neutrality goal.

Still, the ground is shifting from under coal’s longtime unshakeable position in Poland. Alongside state-backed investment in offshore wind power, developing PV – which is converting sun’s energy into electricity – has become one of the main elements of Warsaw’s plan to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, the main climate-warming gas, in the power sector.

Poland tabled an update to its energy policy earlier last week that assumed reducing coal’s share in the energy mix from over 70% today to 11-28% in 2040.

“Polish industrial companies from the photovoltaic industry are officially joining forces today,” Deputy Climate Minister Ireneusz Zyska said.

The total installed PV capacity amounted to nearly 2,650 megawatts (MW) in August, according to the climate ministry. That is about a fourth of the installed capacity across all renewable energy technologies in Poland and the second-largest renewable energy technology in the Polish power system after onshore wind.

Earlier this year, Poland said it was considering building a PLN1bn (€225mn) PV panel factory that could boost the country’s PV manufacturing capacity tenfold and challenge China’s dominance in the sector. The state-owned development fund PFR said it was interested in covering part of the cost of the factory.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader

Uzbekistan’s Bukhara refinery buys in Honeywell technology to help meet government’s oil and fuel ambitions

Poland pledges bold move away from coal

News

Navalny’s smart voting scores rare successes in Russia’s regional elections

The “smart voting” tactics promoted by anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny delivered a few successes in Russia’s regional elections held on September 13.

Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary

As second wave descends on Central Europe, debate rages in Prague over PM Andrej Babis’ handling of the pandemic, while Hungary's Viktor Orban insists containment measures won’t paralyse the economy.

Estimated quarter of million Belarusians turn out for March of the Heroes

Protests against Belarus’ self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko continue to gather momentum. Protesters work to unmask and shame violent security officers online. Latest gathering blow to country’s dictator ahead of meeting with Putin.

Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader

Turkish president tells French counterpart “not to mess” with his country, adding “you’re going to have more problems with me”.

The Belarusian Banshees

“You shall not pass!” chanted the shrieking women as the OMON riot police tried to push at least 20 women out of the way of a van full of detainees.

Navalny’s smart voting scores rare successes in Russia’s regional elections
4 hours ago
Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
13 hours ago
Estimated quarter of million Belarusians turn out for March of the Heroes
16 hours ago
Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
12 hours ago
The Belarusian Banshees
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    23 days ago
  2. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    7 days ago
  3. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    3 days ago
  4. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    10 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    7 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    10 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    29 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    14 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    23 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss