Ozon launches direct sales in Uzbekistan

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 14, 2023

Ozon has started selling goods in Uzbekistan, the press service of the Russian retailer has announced.

A wide range of more than 20 goods categories is available for Uzbek consumers, from books and clothing to food. According to Alexey Sapon, director of operations and development of Ozon in the CIS, the range includes over 100 million product names.

Starting from 2024, Ozon will start developing its own logistics infrastructure, creating warehouses and a delivery service. In parallel, the expansion of the network of points for receiving and issuing orders under the Ozon brand under the franchise will continue.

In addition, the company's specialists, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will conduct training for local entrepreneurs. Ozon expects to participate in improving the regulation of e-commerce and the development of cross-border trade.

"We [...] will continue to develop the infrastructure to offer them new opportunities for convenient online shopping. Our key priority in Uzbekistan will be to shorten the delivery time of goods to customers and ensure the highest level of service," Sapon said.

