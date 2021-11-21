North Macedonia plans to digitise public administration

The digitalisation of North Macedonia’s public administration will be the focus of capital investments projected in the state budget, and the benefits are yet to be felt, local media reported on November 19, quoting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi.

"Digitalisation is needed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of services to citizens, as well as the use of available resources," the deputy prime minister was cited by TV21.

Bytyqi was speaking at the first panel at the 10th North Macedonia 2025 Summit about how important the digitalisation process is for the whole society. According to Bytyqi, the country will be a pioneer in introducing artificial intelligence assistants.

"When it comes to what has been done in the digitalisation of processes, it should be noted that in 2022, North Macedonia will become the first country in Southeast Europe to establish a digital assistant that will provide all available information for state aid in our country.

"All processes in as many as 11 state institutions will be digitised, which will give us the opportunity to measure the effect of state aid to citizens and the private sector," he said.

Bytyqi said that the country allocates over €200mn of state aid every year, which if not used effectively, does not bring results.

“As an example, every year we provide €110mn in subsidies for the agricultural sector, but the production is declining, and imports of agricultural products are growing. In 15 years, the sum for subsidies will reach €2bn, but without the desired effect. The digitalisation will help the government to accurately allocate funds where they will give effects,” Bytyqi was cited as saying.