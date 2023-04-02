Newcomer Milatovic defeats incumbent Djukanovic in race for Montenegro’s presidency

Newcomer Milatovic defeats incumbent Djukanovic in race for Montenegro’s presidency
Jakov Milatovic took around 60% of the vote on April 2. / Europe Now
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia April 2, 2023

Milo Djukanovic, the veteran politician who has ruled Montenegro for over 30 years, has conceded defeat after the second round of the presidential election on April 2. 

Djukanovic faced his first ever personal loss in the presidential race, with newcomer Jakov Milatovic getting around 60% of the votes in the runoff 2, exit polls indicated.

The 37-year-old deputy-leader of the Europe Now party was supported by all opposition candidates in the second round of the presidential vote, and is set to become the first president not belonging to Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in the country’s history.

The turnout on April 2 was high, at 70.5%, according to the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) NGO.

CeMi commented that Milatovic got a particularly highly level of support in the capital Podgorica, where he got 67.9% of the votes.

Djukanovic congratulated his rival and said he respects the will of the people.

“Montenegro has chosen and I respect this choice and I wish him [Milatovic] to be a successful president. If he is a successful president, then Montenegro will also be successful,” Djukanovic said.

Milatovic’s victory took people out on the streets for mass celebrations with fireworks in front of Europe Now’s headquarters in the capital Podgorica. There were celebrations in other towns across the country as well. 

"I shall be a president of all of you. You will never again be divided, made poor and the country will not be a slave of criminals and corruption,” Milatovic said in his first statement live broadcasted by RTCG.

“This is a victory of reconciliation, victory of all of us. Montenegro took a decisive step forward and said a strong goodbye to Milo Djukanovic’s outdated regime. Montenegro has taken a step forward towards Europe,” he added. 

The young politician became popular while holding the position of economy minister in the government of Zdravko Krivokapic – the first government without the participation of the DPS formed by a coalition of 20 parties after the August 2020 general election.

Milatovic and Europe Now’s leader, Milojko Spajic, later became the new rising stars in Montenegro’s politics. The party, set up in the spring of 2022, beat the DPS in 11 out of 14 municipalities that held local elections in autumn last year.

The two politicians were the authors of the Europe Now programme of reforms that envisaged a significant increase of wages and pensions in the country.

After the collapse of Krivokapic’s government, the two young politicians decided to start their own political project named after the reform programme. Pro-Western and determined to push Montenegro towards EU membership, the party has emerged as the new alternative to the DPS – a party that is also oriented towards the West but was burdened by a number of corruption scandals over the years.

Initially, Europe Now nominated Spajic as its presidential candidate. However, he was disqualified due to suspicions he has Serbian citizenship. Montenegrin law does not allow people with dual citizenship to run for the presidency.

Spajic’s disqualification by the central election body, DIK, was quick and did not wait for the completion of a probe launched by the Ministry of Interior. This gave food to speculation that DIK’s decision was influenced by the DPS as Spajic was seen as a serious threat to Djukanovic. DIK members representing the Democratic Front also voted to disqualify Spajic.

Shortly after that, Europe Now nominated Milatovic. However, his campaign did not go smoothly. In Cetinje, Montenegro’s old capital, a group of people attacked Milatovic on his way to a pre-election gathering. He was not wounded, but Europe Now claimed the group was organised by the DPS, though the DPS denied this. Another group of people, also accused of being supporters of the DPS, attempted to prevent Milatovic’s meeting with supporters in the town of Niksic over the last campaign weekend.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The end of the Djukanovic era approaches in Montenegro

Four Western Balkan countries pledge “100% compliance” with EU foreign policy

IMF: Volatile commodity prices reduce growth and amplify swings in inflation

News

OECD predicts Czech economy to flatline this year

OECD recommends pension and tax reforms to strengthen public finances in the face of looming costs from population ageing, while labour and education reforms would boost growth and incomes.

Pro-Kremlin blogger killed in St Petersburg explosion

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe on April 2 in the second assassination on Russian soil of a prominent pro-Russia media figure.

Mass protest in Pristina ahead of former Kosovan president Thaci's trial

Hashim Thaci and three other former KLA commanders are charged with committing war crimes during the independence war with Serbia in 1998-1999.

Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election

Exit polls indicate Gerb-SDS is less than one percentage point ahead of its main rival CC-DB with neither close to forming a majority in parliament.

"The Devil is on Earth": Zelenskiy and European leaders mark anniversary of Bucha massacre

Ukraine marked the painful one-year anniversary of the liberation of the occupied territories in Kyiv’s suburbs on March 31.

OECD predicts Czech economy to flatline this year
1 hour ago
Pro-Kremlin blogger killed in St Petersburg explosion
3 hours ago
Mass protest in Pristina ahead of former Kosovan president Thaci's trial
4 hours ago
Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election
11 hours ago
"The Devil is on Earth": Zelenskiy and European leaders mark anniversary of Bucha massacre
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    4 days ago
  2. Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
    6 days ago
  3. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    2 days ago
  4. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    2 days ago
  5. More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    12 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    21 days ago
  4. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    30 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss