New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups

In late 2020 Quarter Partners, an established Ukrainian investment group, launched the venture firm ‘QPDigital‘ to invest up to $100mn in digital startups, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This is a considerable amount by Ukrainian standards, placing the new VC firm among top Ukrainian tech investors.

The group presents its initiative as a contribution “to the development of the Ukrainian economy by financing promising local projects and international startups with Ukrainian roots.”

No matter where a target startup is registered: it is eligible “if at least one co-founder is from Ukraine,” QPDigital CMO Oleg Zytsev told Ukraine Digital News.

The firm will invest from pre-seed to Series A rounds. Focus is made on AI, blockchain, game development, IT logistics, and digital healthcare. In addition to financial support, the QPDigital will “provide its own expertise in business development, strategy formation and creation of an innovative infrastructure.”

To support its investment program and portfolio companies, QPDigital has partnered with such organizations as startup investment platform Startup Network, 1991 Open Data Incubator, TA Ventures, Sigma Software, and others.

In total, QPDigital partners with “over 100 venture funds from Europe and the USA,” claims Zaytsev.

The firm’s portfolio already includes six startups:

Established in 1992 — in the early days of Ukraine’s independence — Quarter Partners defines itself as “a multidisciplinary investment group.” It has operated in the field of metallurgy, energy, utilities, real estate, FMCG and agriculture with transactions amounting to “over $5bn” in total.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews