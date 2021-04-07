Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes

Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
Murat Ulker is still top of the pile.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade April 7, 2021

Murat Ulker, who owns 63% of Turkish conglomerate Yildiz Holding, remains Turkey’s richest billionaire, according to Forbes’ 2021 list of the world's wealthiest people.

The 62-year-old Ulker’s wealth jumped to $6.3bn in 2021 from $4.3bn in 2020, the publication said.

On the international ranking of billionaires, Ulker slipped to 421st in 2021 from 414th in 2020. Since 2018, Yildiz Holding has restructured its debts several times. A giant food company, its businesses include Godiva Chocolatier, Pladis Global and SOK.

Altogether, 26 Turks are present on the 2021 ranking. Erman Ilicak, owner of contractor Ronesans, remains the second richest Turk in the table of billionaires.

Ilicak is linked to both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as he is a self-made billionaire thanks to state-awarded contracts he gained in Turkey and Russia.

The early Republic of Turkey-made bourgeois Sahenk, Koc and Eczacibasi families also feature on the Forbes list. The Sahenks’ Dogus Holding has also been restructuring its already restructured debts.

Erdogan-associated contractors Limak, Calik and Mapa are also present in the ranking.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify

Russian services PMI jumps to seven-month high in March

ISTANBUL BLOG: Official inflation bumps up to 16.2%

News

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights

Strike grounded flights at Albania’s only operational international airport as air traffic controllers protested against layoffs and pay cuts.

Bulgarian PM Borissov offers Slavi Trifonov support to form government

Showman-turned-politican Trifonov, whose party is the second largest in the new parliament, has so far given no hint as to his plans after Sunday’s election.

Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify

Latter bans tourist flights to the former. Iranian deputy minister angered by relaxation of restrictions over Nowruz holidays.

Hungary to finance Fudan University with €1.4bn from Chinese loans

Spending on Chinese university more than the entire funding of Hungary’s higher education sector in 2019.

Hungary to start gradually lifting restrictions as 2.5mn get the COVID-19 jab

Many epidemiologists have warned that it is too early to lift restrictions as Hungary continues to report the worst fatality rates on the globe per 1mn inhabitants.

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
6 minutes ago
Bulgarian PM Borissov offers Slavi Trifonov support to form government
2 hours ago
Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify
3 hours ago
Hungary to finance Fudan University with €1.4bn from Chinese loans
15 hours ago
Hungary to start gradually lifting restrictions as 2.5mn get the COVID-19 jab
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    1 day ago
  3. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    4 days ago
  4. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    6 days ago
  5. FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    9 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    30 days ago
  4. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    30 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss