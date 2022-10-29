MPs warn political instability jeopardises Bulgaria's euro adoption timetable

MPs warn political instability jeopardises Bulgaria's euro adoption timetable
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2022

Bulgarian MPs urged the caretaker government to accelerate talks with European institutions to enable the adoption of the European single currency on January 1, 2024 in a resolution adopted by the parliament late on October 27. 

Bulgaria set January 2024 as the target date for joining the eurozone, but progress has been stalled by the political uncertainty in the country after two years of repeated snap general elections. After the latest election on October 2, there is not yet any indication of a new government being formed. 

157 MPs backed the resolution put forward by Gerb, the winner of the recent election, while 28 voted against and 23 abstained, a parliament statement said. Change Continues, the second-largest party in the new parliament, also backed the resolution. 

“The Council of Ministers, in co-ordination with the [Bulgarian National Bank] BNB and other responsible institutions, to accelerate the process of technical preparation for the adoption of the euro according to the National Plan for the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, adopted by the Council of Ministers on May 27, 2022,” says the resolution adopted by the parliament. 

Addressing the parliament on October 27, central bank Governor Dimitar Radev said the political decision on joining the eurozone “will have its price, and it will not be small”. 

Radev urged MPs to focus on resolving the political crisis and to address questions directly related to preparing for euro adoption, including when Bulgaria will have a budget, a macroeconomic forecast and a medium-term fiscal programme and with what parameters.

The country was admitted to the eurozone’s waiting room, the ERM II mechanism, in July 2020 along with Croatia. However, political instability has delayed Sofia’s plans for euro adoption. 

Bulgaria’s former government, led by Change Continues’ Kiril Petkov, adopted on May 27 a plan for introduction of the euro on January 1, 2024. 

When announcing the plan’s approval, then finance minister Assen Vassilev noted that the country had de facto already adopted the euro, as its currency, the Bulgarian lev, is pegged to the European currency.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus financial sector part II – Belarus seeks further integration with Russian and Chinese payment systems

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

Belarus’ financial sector part I – Belarus’ bond debt and its ability to pay

News

Kosovo delays new rules on car number plates under pressure from EU and US

Pristina’s requirement that Serbian license plates will have to be replaced with the RKS code angered Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Ukraine war brings Georgia’s troubled deep sea port back on to the agenda

The mega project was cancelled in 2020 amid political acrimony and geopolitical speculation. Now, a shift in regional transport routes may be breathing new life into it.

Putin calls for a new world order in his annual Valdai speech

"America has nothing to offer the world except domination." Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the US and its allies in the West and called on the other countries in the non-aligned world to join Russia in building a new multipolar world

Korean nuclear tech company KHNP to sign LOI with ZE PAK on Poland’s nuclear power programme

The KHNP-ZE PAK project would run concurrently with the government-led nuclear power programme.

Croatia’s PM under pressure to resign after ex-ministers charged for corruption

Croatian opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to resign after the anti-corruption body charged four of his former ministers.

Kosovo delays new rules on car number plates under pressure from EU and US
1 day ago
Ukraine war brings Georgia’s troubled deep sea port back on to the agenda
2 days ago
Putin calls for a new world order in his annual Valdai speech
2 days ago
Korean nuclear tech company KHNP to sign LOI with ZE PAK on Poland’s nuclear power programme
2 days ago
Croatia’s PM under pressure to resign after ex-ministers charged for corruption
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    6 days ago
  2. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    6 days ago
  3. Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies
    6 days ago
  4. The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry
    6 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    8 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    22 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    19 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss