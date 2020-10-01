Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again in September after making back most of its losses in July and August
By bne IntelliNews October 1, 2020

Russia’s leading shopping malls had made back 85% of the ground they lost during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in May and June by the 36th week of this year, according to the Watcom Shopping index. However, by week 39 (September) there were the first signs that traffic was falling off again as the coronavirus infection rates in Moscow doubled to over 2,000 cases again. 

Russia’s economy has fared better than expected, partly because of strong consumption that bounced back once the movement restrictions were eased.

Retail turnover in the capital’s largest malls collapsed following the imposition of a strict lockdown regime by the city government in May. Sales fell by 74.2% compared to the same week a year earlier. They were at their nadir in the 16th week of the year and remained down by about 60% for the next month and half.

Sales quickly started to recover after the lockdown restrictions were eased but failed to make back all the ground lost, remaining about 20% down on the previous year – which was already a poor year for retail – for the summer months. In the first week of September the index broke into the low teens and was down 14.5% at the end of the first week of September.

The foot traffic in the leading malls was clearly recovering at the start of September and regained levels seen last year, but by the end of the month the trend reversed and traffic was clearly starting to fall off again as more Russians self-isolated.

Data released on September 20 showed a surprising slowdown in retail sales growth from -1.9% year on year in July (revised from -2.6% y/y) to -2.7% y/y in August, according to VTB Capital (VTBC).

“The evidence had pointed to another strong recovery in retail sales, but the breakdown showed that the sector was weighed down by a sharp fall in food sales, from -2.0% y/y to -4.1% y/y, while non-food sales continue to recover, from -1.7% y/y to -1.2%,” Alexander Isakov, chief economist at VTB Capital, said in a note.

In August, consumer spending patterns improved only slightly versus July (up 0.2% y/y versus down 0.7%). This was primarily due to spending on services, which fell 17.5% y/y following a 21.6% contraction in July.

Food spending growth slowed to 5.6% from 7.2% in July. Non-food spending growth eased to 7.5% from 9.1% in July. Slowing growth in both food and non-food spending indicates that consumer demand likely remained weak in August following the relaxation of the lockdown, which boosted consumer activity in June and July.

A renewed slowdown was also reflected in the manufacturing PMI that was released on October 1 and also returned to a contraction of 48.9 in August after the 51.1 growth in July. Any index number below 50 represents a contraction.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears

The EU summit puts its credibility on the line

Mail.ru Group plans to raise $600mn on London Stock Exchange

Data

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears

The latest IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) survey data indicated a marginal deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian goods-producing sector at the end of the third quarter, driven by a fall in new orders

Russian corporate profits continue to recover, and caught up with 2019 earnings in July

Russian corporate profits are maintaining their recovery and on a cumulative basis continue to claw back ground lost in the second quarter during the worst of the coronacrisis. Monthly corporate profits were back at the same level they were in July.

Bulgaria ends summer tourism season with arrivals down 80%

The sector, which is a major contributor to the economy, was severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Balkan route nations least tolerant of migration

Acceptance of migrants has declined globally, and the nations of the Western Balkans that bore the brunt of the 2015-2016 migration crisis are now the least tolerant in the world, a new Gallup poll shows.

Post-lockdown recovery of Poland’s industrial production falters in August

After dynamic production increases to meet pent up demand in May-July, the growth in industrial production in August was well below consensus.

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears
2 hours ago
Russian corporate profits continue to recover, and caught up with 2019 earnings in July
2 days ago
Bulgaria ends summer tourism season with arrivals down 80%
7 days ago
Balkan route nations least tolerant of migration
7 days ago
Post-lockdown recovery of Poland’s industrial production falters in August
10 days ago

Most Read

  1. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    6 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 day ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    3 days ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    8 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    28 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    1 month ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    6 days ago
  4. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 day ago
  5. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss