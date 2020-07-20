Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport postpones new terminal on COVID-19

By bne IntelliNews July 20, 2020

Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo, the base hub of national air carrier Aeroflot Group, will postpone the $0.4bn construction of the second stage of Terminal C until at least 2030 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the company said in its annual report. 

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Sheremetyevo had previously adopted an ambitious $2.5bn investment plan aiming for a passenger turnover increase from 80mn to 100mn people.

The airport is growing and kicked off 2020 by launching Terminal C1 and increasing its capacity by 20mn passengers to 80mn people annually, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset the plans.

In January-May 2020 Sheremetyevo saw its passenger turnover halve to 9.2mn people. The airport estimated that in 2020 the turnover could plunge three-fold to 17mn from 50mn people seen in 2019.

Reuters reminds on July 17 that the planned completion of C2 has already been postponed from 2023 to 2026. The airport will also push the $120mn reconstruction of Terminal F to 2031.

Sheremetyevo Holding that owns 66% in the airport is controlled by Cyprus-registered TPS Avia Holdings, controlled by Alexander Ponomarenko and Alexander Skorobogatko (65%) and stoligarch Arcady Rotenberg (34.78%).

Previous reports suggested that the airport could go fully private after the state property agency Rosimushestvo received a bid for a 30% stake from an unnamed private investor, valued at up to $1bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

US ‘has knee on Iran’s neck’ says Russia at UN

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on June 30 accused the US at the UN Security Council of pursuing foreign policy against Iran in a way that was “like putting a knee to one’s neck” as ... more

Russia, Turkey ‘postpone Libya talks due to discord over battle for Sirte’

Russia and Turkey reportedly postponed talks on defusing fighting in Libya due to discord over the Ankara-backed Tripoli government’s push to retake the key coastal city of Sirte from ... more

Coronavirus outbreak to delay launch of Bulgaria’s Belene project

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will delay the tender to select a company to build Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear power plant, TASS reported on April 24. In December, the ministry invited ... more

Most Read

  1. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    7 days ago
  2. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    5 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    20 days ago
  4. Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
    6 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    9 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    20 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    12 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    20 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    24 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss