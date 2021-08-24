Mongolia and US government's Millennium Challenge Corporation break ground for $93mn Advanced Water Purification Plant

The Mongolian government and the US government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) have broken ground for the $93mn Advanced Water Purification Plant (AWPP) in Ulaanbaatar.

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited US Ambassador to Ulaanbaatar Michael Klecheski, MCC’s deputy resident country director Eric Guetschoff and members of the Millennium Challenge Account-Mongolia (MCA-Mongolia) to celebrate starting the first major infrastructure project in the $350mn Mongolia Water Compact.

The state-of-the-art AWPP will supply up to 50mn cubic metres of water annually, boosting the bulk water supply production capacity in Ulaanbaatar by 65% over its lifetime. The AWPP is part of a phased, five-year compact that will ultimately increase Ulaanbaatar’s water supply production capacity by 80%.

“Once operational, this purification plant will help alleviate the strain on groundwater aquifers along the Tuul River and provide the critical water resources needed to support the everyday wellness and economic growth of Mongolians,” said MCC’s deputy CEO Alexia Latortue.

Along with the AWPP, MCA-Mongolia will also construct new groundwater wells downstream from Ulaanbaatar; construct a new wastewater recycling plant and pipelines to provide high-quality treated water for industrial use; as well as increase the country’s institutional capacity, and the long-term sustainability of Ulaanbaatar’s water supply, through reforms and technical assistance.

In less than three decades, the population of Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar has nearly tripled in size; however, the water supply has remained the same, creating the conditions for a severe water crisis. The MCC-Mongolia Water Compact will build the critical infrastructure necessary to sustain the limited natural resource of water, positively impacting more than 55% of Mongolia’s population.