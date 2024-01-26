Moldova’s sunflower oil exports reach new record in 2023

Moldova’s sunflower oil exports reach new record in 2023
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2024

Moldova exported a record amount of sunflower oil, about 248,200 tonnes, in 2023, up 8.3% compared to 2022 and 2.7 times more than in 2021.

The export of sunflower groats also increased significantly — by 28.4%, up to 215,838 tonnes, which is three times more than in 2021, according to agri expert Iurie Rija, executive director at the Exporters and Importers Association of Agricultural Products and Cereals, Agrocereals, quoted by MoldStreet.

However, there was a steep drop of 36.5% in the export of sunflower seeds — to 300,000 tonnes — more than 173,000 tonnes less than in 2022 and almost 38,000 tonnes less than in 2021.

This change in trend — towards more processed goods — is mainly due to the increase in processing capacities of sunflower seeds in Moldova, but also to lower prices on the main markets.

According to Rija, the increase in sunflower oil exports shows that Moldova has become more competitive on the international market, building a reputation as a producer of high-quality products.

On the other hand, Rija draws attention to a negative phenomenon — the low prices of sunflower oil.

Thus, the prices charged by Moldovan sunflower oil producers decreased to MDL17.6 per kg — 41.9% less than in 2022 (MDL30.3 per kg) and 23% less than in 2021 (MDL22.8 ).

The largest exporter of sunflower oil is the Trans Oil group, including the Floarea Soarelui and Agrofloris-Nord factories, which in 2023 had a share of 98% of the volume, and in 2022 of 97.4%.

Notably, new sunflower oil factories were built in Moldova, among which the largest is the one in Giurgiulesti port, an investment by the Trans Oil group, controlled by Vaja Jhashi.

The main destination for Moldova’s sunflower oil in 2023 was Romania, which imported over 190,000 tonnes or 79% of the total. The oil exports to Romania increased about four times compared to 2022. Also, important quantities of sunflower oil were exported to Spain, Egypt, Portugal and Bulgaria.

Sunflower seed export from Moldova dropped by 36.5% y/y to 300,000 tonnes in 2023.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MEPs call for EU to be reformed ahead of enlargement

OUTLOOK 2024 SE Europe

Moldova’s industrial recovery proves to be short-lived

Data

Turkey halts monetary tightening cycle at 45%

With official inflation at 65% and set to climb further before retreating, the markets will wait to see if it’s enough.

M&A grew in Romania in 2023, bucking global downward trend

EY study shows value of M&A grew 6.1% y/y to $7.1bn, led by billion dollar takeovers of Profi Rom Food, Enel Romania and Alpha Bank Romania.

Poland’s industrial production deepens retreat in December

Poland’s industrial production declined 3.9% year on year in constant prices in December, after a revised increase of 0.3% y/y the preceding month.

Poland’s retail sales post surprise fall in December

Polish retail sales slid 2.3% year on year at constant prices in December, after easing 0.3% y/y the preceding month.

Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster

IT and hospitality sectors added the largest number of employees in the last three years.

Turkey halts monetary tightening cycle at 45%
10 hours ago
M&A grew in Romania in 2023, bucking global downward trend
3 days ago
Poland’s industrial production deepens retreat in December
3 days ago
Poland’s retail sales post surprise fall in December
3 days ago
Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    5 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    20 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    10 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss