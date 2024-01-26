Moldova’s sunflower oil exports reach new record in 2023

Moldova exported a record amount of sunflower oil, about 248,200 tonnes, in 2023, up 8.3% compared to 2022 and 2.7 times more than in 2021.

The export of sunflower groats also increased significantly — by 28.4%, up to 215,838 tonnes, which is three times more than in 2021, according to agri expert Iurie Rija, executive director at the Exporters and Importers Association of Agricultural Products and Cereals, Agrocereals, quoted by MoldStreet.

However, there was a steep drop of 36.5% in the export of sunflower seeds — to 300,000 tonnes — more than 173,000 tonnes less than in 2022 and almost 38,000 tonnes less than in 2021.

This change in trend — towards more processed goods — is mainly due to the increase in processing capacities of sunflower seeds in Moldova, but also to lower prices on the main markets.

According to Rija, the increase in sunflower oil exports shows that Moldova has become more competitive on the international market, building a reputation as a producer of high-quality products.

On the other hand, Rija draws attention to a negative phenomenon — the low prices of sunflower oil.

Thus, the prices charged by Moldovan sunflower oil producers decreased to MDL17.6 per kg — 41.9% less than in 2022 (MDL30.3 per kg) and 23% less than in 2021 (MDL22.8 ).

The largest exporter of sunflower oil is the Trans Oil group, including the Floarea Soarelui and Agrofloris-Nord factories, which in 2023 had a share of 98% of the volume, and in 2022 of 97.4%.

Notably, new sunflower oil factories were built in Moldova, among which the largest is the one in Giurgiulesti port, an investment by the Trans Oil group, controlled by Vaja Jhashi.

The main destination for Moldova’s sunflower oil in 2023 was Romania, which imported over 190,000 tonnes or 79% of the total. The oil exports to Romania increased about four times compared to 2022. Also, important quantities of sunflower oil were exported to Spain, Egypt, Portugal and Bulgaria.

Sunflower seed export from Moldova dropped by 36.5% y/y to 300,000 tonnes in 2023.