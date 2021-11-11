Moldova’s inflation hits 8.8% before natural gas shock

Moldova’s inflation hits 8.8% before natural gas shock
By bne IntelliNews November 11, 2021

Moldova’s headline inflation increased to 8.8% y/y in October, driven by fuel and food prices, after consumer prices increased by 2.2% over the latest month alone.

It is expected to further rise by at least 0.9pp, and possibly in double-digits, in November, when the regulated natural gas price is revised upwards as an effect of a much higher import price.

Unlike other countries in the region where inflation was mainly driven by higher energy prices, electricity and natural gas prices in Moldova had actually decreased over the past year.

The average price of fuel increased significantly, by 29% y/y and contributed 1.7pp to the overall consumer price inflation. But this accounted for only one fifth of the overall 8.8% y/y inflation.

In the meantime, the price of natural gas (for residential users) dropped by 12% y/y and that of electricity by 7.9% y/y. They made a combined negative contribution of 0.5pp to the overall inflation, against the regional trend.

Food prices increased well above average in Moldova, by 12.7% y/y as of October, and contributed 4.6pp, more than half, to the overall inflation. The price of vegetables increased by 41% y/y (contributing 1.5pp to overall inflation), eggs were 26% more expensive y/y (+0.14pp) and the price of edible oil advanced by 36% y/y as well (+0.18pp).

In November, however, the natural gas price will increase significantly. The government promised to offset two-thirds of the rise in the end-user price (138%). This means that the end-user gas price would still increase by 46% - with an impact of 0.9pp on the overall inflation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbian central bank keeps key policy rate at 1.0%

Romania’s central bank cautiously raises refinancing rate by 25bp

Unicredit set to complete exit from Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank with sale of remaining 20% stake

Data

Headline inflation in Romania exceeds expectations at 7.9% in October

Electricity, gas and fuel prices accounted for over half of the increase in consumer prices, which experienced their fastest growth since the VAT hike in 2010.

Serbian central bank keeps key policy rate at 1.0%

National Bank of Serbia holds policy rate but says it will continue with monetary tightening via the repo rate.

Microchip shortage still cuts Russian car sales by 18% in October

Russia’s new car and light commercial vehicle market saw the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year decline in October, as the sales took another cut of 18% y/y to 0.126mn.

Albania’s inflation steadies in October

Albania’s inflation has accelerated strongly this year as its economy recovers from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October

Czech unemployment fell to 3.4% (to 251,689 job seekers) in October, down from 3.5% recorded in September, posting a drop of 19,996 people registered year on year.

Headline inflation in Romania exceeds expectations at 7.9% in October
1 hour ago
Serbian central bank keeps key policy rate at 1.0%
1 day ago
Microchip shortage still cuts Russian car sales by 18% in October
1 day ago
Albania’s inflation steadies in October
2 days ago
Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
    5 days ago
  2. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    6 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  4. Hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants storm Polish border with Belarus in biggest clash yet
    2 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan rising
    6 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  2. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    27 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    22 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    20 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss