Moldova’s industrial recovery proves to be short-lived

/ iulian.ernst
By bne IntelliNews January 22, 2024

The industrial output index in Moldova (chart) contracted by 6.1% y/y in November, after it posted encouraging growth rates of +8.2% in October and +1.5% in September, according to data released by the statistics bureau BNS.

The misleading positive signals sent in September and October reflected base effects after industrial activity was sharply reduced last winter (2022-2023) to save on natural gas consumption. With slightly more affordable and accessible natural gas in the autumn of 2023, companies afforded a slightly higher production.

But the 6.1% decline in November, on top of the 6.8% decline reported in November 2022, is placing Moldova’s industry back on the downward path.

The industrial output in 12 months to November contracted by 5.1% y/y compared to the previous 12-month period. The decline was -6.6% for the manufacturing industries.

Moldova’s industrial output had previously dropped by 5.0% y/y in 2022 after the 12.4% y/y post-Covid recovery in 2021. Overall, Moldova’s industry is trailing currently slightly below the (pretty stable) pre-Covid levels reached in 2018-2019.

When it comes to specific industries, there are three that stand out for their resilient growth. The production of pharmaceutical products increased by 22% y/y in the 12 months before November 2023.

In the same period, the output of metallurgical products increased by 19% y/y.

Finally, a group of industries providing electric, electronic, optic and other parts mainly for the automobile industry posted growth rates of +25% y/y and +153% y/y.

The food and beverage industries, with a significant share in the country’s economic activity, posted negative growth rates of -12.1% y.y and -5.6% y/y.

Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster

IT and hospitality sectors added the largest number of employees in the last three years.

Polish producer prices deepen decline once again in December

Poland's producer price index (PPI) declined 6.4% year on year in December (chart), following a revised fall of 5.1% y/y the preceding month.

Four out out five Russians trust Putin

Four out of five Russians (79.8%) trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the latest poll by state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), Tass reported on January 19.

Romania’s construction works up 12.8% y/y in 12 months to November

Sector expected to lose momentum this year but return to robust growth in 2025-2026 when the infrastructure projects financed under the Resilience Facility must be completed.

Poland’s core inflation continues easing in December

Core inflation down to 6.9% y/y, falling for the ninth successive month.

