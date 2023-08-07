Moldova’s cherry exports to EU surge 12.5 times in 2023

Moldova’s cherry exports to EU surge 12.5 times in 2023
By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2023

In 2023 so far, Moldova has exported 2,600 tonnes of cherries to the European Union, a 12.5-fold increase from 208 tonnes in 2022, according to data quoted by Deschide

Moldova’s producers exported over 16,000 tonnes of cherries, worth over $22mn in 2023. The harvest season of Moldovan cherries marked a significant increase in the country’s exports to the European Union.

This year, Moldovan cherries were delivered for the first time to several countries of the European Union, such as Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. 163 tonnes were exported to Great Britain.

Experts believe that 2023 can be considered favourable for producers who wanted to access new markets for cherries. This situation is due to the lower production in key competitors such as Greece, Spain and Italy. Moldovan producers thus had the opportunity to meet the demand for cherries on the EU market.

“I had my first experience of fruit delivery to the EU market. We ended the season with good results and lessons learned. We understand that in order to be competitive on the EU market it is important to sort cherries before delivery. We do not have this infrastructure, but next year we will look for a partner who has a cherry sorting line, in order to be able to cope with export requirements," said Vera Ciobanu, the manager of a Moldovan enterprise that produces cherries on an area of about 11 ha, told Deschide.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure

Transnistria’s trade gap soars to $974mn in H1

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over “espionage antennas” scandal

Data

Hungary’s retail sector posts first monthly growth in three months

Y/y retail sales fell 7.8% in June, dropping for the seventh month in a row as households remained cautious amid the EU’s highest inflation rate.

Russia’s Services PMI strong, but losing momentum in July

Russian service sector firms recorded another monthly expansion in business activity at the start of the third quarter, according to the latest July 2023 PMI data from S&P Global.

Czech currency falls in response to central bank’s formal ending of FX interventions

The CNB has been using its large foreign exchange reserves to strengthen the koruna since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign visitors save Hungary's tourism in June

Hungary’s tourism industry is feeling the pain from the economic downturn as households are cutting back spending.

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6.15%

The NBRM started the process of monetary tightening at the end of 2021.

Hungary’s retail sector posts first monthly growth in three months
16 hours ago
Russia’s Services PMI strong, but losing momentum in July
3 days ago
Czech currency falls in response to central bank’s formal ending of FX interventions
3 days ago
Foreign visitors save Hungary's tourism in June
3 days ago
North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6.15%
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    6 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    10 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    5 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    3 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    23 hours ago
  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    21 days ago
  2. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    12 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  5. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss