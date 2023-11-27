Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia

Moldova’s lawmakers endorsed in the second reading legislation aligning the country’s international sanctions regime to European regulations — which implies the implementation of more sanctions against Russian entities.

“The Republic of Moldova has aligned itself with four of the six sanctions packages that in one way or another target citizens or legal entities from the Russian Federation,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu at a press conference.

The law awaits promulgation by President Maia Sandu, but it already prompted reactions from Russia.

"The decision of the Moldovan side will not go unanswered. We will inform you additionally about the measures we will take,” said the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Moscow, she declared, considers the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the sanctions, adopted because of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, as "a new hostile step of the leadership in Chisinau, which fully aligned itself with the anti-Russian campaign of the collective West".

"Its goal is the complete destruction of Moldovan-Russian relations which, due to the fault of Chisinau officials, are already in a deplorable state," claimed Zakharova.