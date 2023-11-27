Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 27, 2023

Moldova’s lawmakers endorsed in the second reading legislation aligning the country’s international sanctions regime to European regulations — which implies the implementation of more sanctions against Russian entities.

“The Republic of Moldova has aligned itself with four of the six sanctions packages that in one way or another target citizens or legal entities from the Russian Federation,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu at a press conference.

The law awaits promulgation by President Maia Sandu, but it already prompted reactions from Russia.

"The decision of the Moldovan side will not go unanswered. We will inform you additionally about the measures we will take,” said the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Moscow, she declared, considers the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the sanctions, adopted because of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, as "a new hostile step of the leadership in Chisinau, which fully aligned itself with the anti-Russian campaign of the collective West".

"Its goal is the complete destruction of Moldovan-Russian relations which, due to the fault of Chisinau officials, are already in a deplorable state," claimed Zakharova.

EC President Michel to hold key talks with Orban in Budapest

Orban has continued to threaten to block additional support for Ukraine, the start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, and a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Russia's civil aviation in slow collapse

Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev has announced that Russia has lost a total of 76 Airbus and Boeing passenger planes located abroad due to international sanctions, it was reported on November 25.

British troops from KFOR in Kosovo patrol Serbian border amid high tensions

Nato has increased its military contingent in Kosovo after recent violent incidents.

Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022

Top Ukrainian politician and presidential advisor David Arakhamia added a further confirmation that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine was agreed in principle in March 2022 that was later shot down by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ukraine targeted with 75 Russian drones in biggest attack ever

Ukraine was struck by an attack of 75 drones on the night of November 24, the biggest single attack ever, but air defences managed to shoot down 71, Kyiv reports.

