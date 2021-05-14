MAS Real Estate issues €300mn green bond to finance projects in Romania

By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2021

MAS Securities, the financing arm of MAS Real Estate, a property investor in Central and Eastern Europe with a focus on Romania, announced that it has priced a €300mn unsecured green five-year Eurobond maturing on May 19, 2026, carrying a 4.25% fixed coupon, with an issue price of 98.903%.

Moody’s and Fitch assigned the bond a Ba1 and BB rating, in line with the corporate rating.

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has successfully subscribed to a €24.7mn ticket as part of the issue.

The bank’s investment will support the acquisition of green properties and the development of green and sustainable retail and residential assets, predominantly in Romania and potentially in the wider CEE region.

The bond issue, used to finance and refinance green commercial real estate in CEE, is underpinned by a green financing framework aligned with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles.

Sustainalytics provided an independent second-party opinion on the framework’s environmental credentials and its alignment with the current market standards for green bonds.

MAS Real Estate has pledged to achieve green building certification – at a minimum, the BREEAM ‘Very Good’, LEED ‘Gold’ or acceptable equivalent – for all CEE investment property acquired or developed in the future and for at least 90% of its existing investment properties in the region.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Germany to finance green transport project in Tirana

Germany will finance the initial phase of the Green Infrastructure in Tirana project with a €50mn loan, according to a statement from the German embassy in Tirana.  The project aims to ... more

Serbia signs €234.6mn green agenda loan deals with World Bank, France's AFD

Serbia’s government said it has signed two public policy loan deals worth €234.6mn with the World Bank and France's development agency AFD to support its green recovery. The two loans are for ... more

EBRD and EU step up support for small businesses in North Macedonia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on May 11 it is providing €1mn loan to Sparkasse Leasing Skopje for on-lending to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    4 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    2 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  3. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss