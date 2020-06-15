Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating

Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating
The “Sasha 3%” meme has swept through Belarus’ social media lampooning President Alexander Lukashenko’s approval rating in independent polls
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2020

The “Sasha 3%” meme has swept through Belarus’ social media lampooning President Alexander Lukashenko’s approval rating in independent polls ahead of the presidential elections slated for August.

Lukashenko enjoys a 24% approval rating, according to the official polls, but that has been contradicted by independent online polls that show his approval rating at 3%.

The authorities shut down the sites of the independent online polls only to spawn a wave of memes featuring Lukashenko and the number 3.

Lukashenko has been in power for 25 years and is widely predicted to win the upcoming elections. However, Minsk has seen unprecedented opposition as citizens have queued up for hours to sign petitions for opposition leaders to enter the race.

 

 

 

Belarus law enforcers raid Russian-controlled local businesses amid crackdown on Lukashenko rival

bne's Despair Index paints a mixed picture during the corona storm

Belarus president appoints veteran 'silovik' to PM post amid dramatic election campaign

