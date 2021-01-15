Latvia’s central bank cuts 2021 growth forecast sharply to 2.8%

COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
Belarusian government sees $2bn of withdrawals, issues $580mn worth of bonds in 2020
Lukashenko: I am no enemy of the people
One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
The volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund tops $183.93bn as gold overtakes dollar asset for first time
New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Estonian premier quits after Tallinn development scandal
Top Centre Party official suspected of corruption in Tallinn real estate scandal
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
OUTLOOK 2021 Czechia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
OUTLOOK 2021 Hungary
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
OUTLOOK 2020 Bulgaria
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Montenegro’s new ruling coalition carves up top state jobs
OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.5 pp y/y in December
OUTLOOK 2021 North Macedonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Moldova fears flooding from Ukraine's planned Dniester hydropower plants
Romania’s industrial recovery paused in November
OUTLOOK 2021 Serbia
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Slovenia’s dire COVID-19 situation in 4Q20 caused second economic dip
Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round
Turkish opposition leader lawsuit demands one lira from Erdogan, police probe “bald” interior minister posts
Akbank takes over Istanbul's Palladium Atasehir shopping mall
Armenia’s PM cautions conflict with Azerbaijan “still not settled” after trilateral meeting with Putin
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Georgia’s political kingpin Bidzina Ivanishvili quits politics
Modern-day “Robin Hood” inspires Georgians drowning in debt
Iran’s navy conducts missile drill while analyst argues Trump even capable of nuclear strike in final days
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Latvia’s central bank, Latvijas Banka, has revised its GDP and inflation forecasts. In the light of the latest global economic developments, including the implications of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in 3Q20, Latvijas Banka's growth forecast for 2020 has remained unchanged, whereas in 2021 the economic recovery is expected to be weaker than projected in September. According to Latvijas Banka's December forecasts, Latvia's GDP is expected to decline by 4.7% in 2020 and to increase by 2.8% in 2021 (in September, GDP was projected to fall by 4.7% in 2020 and rise by 5.1% in 2021).
Meanwhile, the inflation forecast was revised slightly downwards to 0.1% for 2020 and to 1.1% for 2021 as compared to the September projections of 0.2% and 1.4% respectively.
According to the assessment of Latvijas Banka's economists, the outlook for global and euro area economic growth is still subject to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, which currently is concerning. Nevertheless, the positive vaccine trial results and the take-up of vaccines, which has already started in some countries, give reason for more optimism. Meanwhile, uncertainty remains high as the Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK is still under negotiation and the trade tensions with the US continue despite the outcome of the US presidential election.
The world leading central banks, including the ECB, have implemented monetary policy to ensure very favourable financing conditions in the financial markets. Moreover, they stand ready to provide additional monetary policy support to the economy as needed.
The gradual economic recovery in 2021 and 2022 is based on the assumption that medical solutions will become available at the beginning of the next year, thus allowing for a broad resolution of the health crisis and a gradual relaxation of restrictions both in Latvia and worldwide. Moreover, the Next Generation EU package is expected to be made available in mid-2021. Thus, in 2022 the economic growth rate is expected to accelerate and reach 5.3%.
A slowdown in economic activity and in wage growth also affects price dynamics. Therefore, the inflation forecast was revised slightly downwards to 0.1% for 2020 and 1.1% for 2021. The forecast for 2021 also takes into account retention of the reduced VAT rate on the fruit and vegetables typical of Latvia. News about successful COVID-19 vaccine trials have strengthened demand for oil and facilitated a rise in its price. In the medium term, against the background of moderate economic and oil price recovery, inflation is expected to continue on a gradual upward trend and reach 1.6% in 2022.
Latvijas Banka has developed alternative economic growth scenarios contingent upon the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the course of implementation of the medical solutions. The mild scenario is based on the assumption that the medical solutions will be rolled out swiftly over 2021. According to this scenario, restrictions might be lifted earlier and normal conditions for economic development might return sooner than predicted in other scenarios. Meanwhile, according to the severe scenario, the implementation of the medical solutions would take more time. Thus, the COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted gradually over the entire forecasting horizon, i.e. until 2023, leaving a long-lasting negative impact on GDP.
The new centre-right Lithuanian government imposed a nationwide lockdown, which constrains people's movement and interactions between households, on December 13.
Lithuania’s health authorities ... more
Lithuania's new liberal-right government said on December 7 it is aiming to speed up the project for synchronising the electricity grid with the Continental European system and is attempting to reach ... more
The Estonian government confirmed on December 3 that it will support Nordica's share capital by €22mn and provide a loan of €8mn to the struggling airline.
The government received permission ... more
