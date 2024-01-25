Large fire rips through major hospital complex in Tehran

Large fire rips through major hospital complex in Tehran
Firefighters in Tehran exhausted with fire in hospital. / bne IntelliNews
By bne correspondent in Tehran January 25, 2024

A large fire has broken out at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran late on January 25, with fire services and emergency personnel deployed to the complex to battle the inferno.

Jalal Maleki, the spokesperson for Tehran's Fire Department, said the fire had no fatalities despite half of the multi-story hospital building going up in flames. 

"Around 10:00 p.m.[IST], the flames were completely extinguished in Gandhi Hospital, and now, after the smearing operation is over, the smoke evacuation operation is underway. After that, the fire experts will start their actions to investigate the cause of the fire."

Maleki informed that several fire stations from across the city were mobilised and equipped with ladders, water tankers, and other necessary gear.

The firefighting operations have commenced, but detailed information regarding the extent of the fire or the number of potential burn victims is still unclear. 

In response to the hospital fire, the head of Tehran's Emergency Services announced a city-wide state of readiness. He said two ambulance buses, four ambulances, and two motorcycle ambulances have been dispatched to Gandhi Hospital.

The cause of the fire and its full impact on the hospital and its occupants are yet to be determined.

