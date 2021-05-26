Kyrgyzstan’s Kumtor mine grab hits financing plans of Tulkubash gold project

Kyrgyzstan’s Kumtor mine grab hits financing plans of Tulkubash gold project
Then first deputy PM of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov seen in late 2019 addressing the III Kyrgyz-British Investment Forum, held in London with the support of the EBRD and Chaarat Gold.
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty May 26, 2021

Foreign investment consequences stemming from Kyrgyzstan’s seizure of flagship gold mine Kumtor from Toronto-listed Centerra Gold have been felt by Chaarat Gold, a miner listed on London's AIM exchange. It has warned of potential delays to the financing and construction of its planned Tulkubash gold project due to the rising uncertainty facing miners in the Central Asian nation.

Chaarat said that “the extensive media coverage of the discussions between Centerra and the Kyrgyz Republic is expected to be negatively perceived by potential future debt or equity investors and possibly result in a delay in the [Tulkubash] project financing”.

The potential difficulties ahead for Chaarat have become clear following the warning served last week to Kyrgyzstan by Canada and the UK, which said in a joint statement in the wake of Bishkek’s takeover of the Kumtor mine that measures that “negatively impact trade and foreign direct investment will further undermine already fragile economic livelihoods of the Kyrgyz people”.

Despite the threat of delays to the construction and financing of its project, Chaarat noted that government representatives have assured it that the Japarov government’s issue with Centerra was specific to the company and its Kumtor mine. Chaarat added that officials had told it that the conflict “in no way” reflects the relationship the country has with other firms.

“No impact”

“All such discussions [between Kyrgyzstan and Centerra] have no impact on any of Chaarat’s operations or activities in country,” Chaarat, which once tried but failed to buy the Kumtor mine, said. It stated that the current impasse between Centerra and the Kyrgyz government has not affected the general business climate in the country.

Chaarat—which has an operating mine in Armenia and assets at various stages of development in Kyrgyzstan—said a resumption of construction at Tulkubash was dependent on financing, which it originally hoped would be in place by June. First gold from the mine, expected to have a construction capital cost of $115mn, was now expected by the second half of 2023.

Centerra’s Kumtor gold mine was seized earlier this month, with officials under the nationalist leader Sadyr Japarov, who was elected president in January, arguing the company had violated environmental regulations.

The miner has initiated international arbitration proceedings, while alleging that a former board member has co-operated with Canadian and US lawyers, as well as with the government of Kyrgyzstan, to stage the expropriation of the Kumtor mine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovenian households slashed spending during the pandemic

Foreign investor share on Borsa Istanbul at fresh historical low

Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April

News

Russian Netflix ivi raises $250mn in new capital, IPO could still be considered

Russia's largest online cinema ivi has announced closing a new funding round of $250mn from both external investors and current shareholders, making it one of the largest private equity deals in recent years.

Jailed girlfriend of Protasevich releases video and confesses seditious acts

Sofia Sapega, a Russian national and partner of Roman Protasevich, appeared in a video released by the Belarusian authorities in which she made a confession of sedition that appears to have been made under duress.

Tikhanovskaya calls for European-wide show of solidarity with Belarus on May 29

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for a public Europe-wide show of solidarity with Belarus on May 29.

Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger

European politicians erupted in fury after the commercial Ryanair flight was ordered to the ground on May 23 in Minsk and top Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested, but it is not the first time this has happened.

Slovak Agriculture Minister Micovsky resigns over suspicions of corruption at land fund

Seven officials from the Slovak Land Fund were detained by the National Crime Agency on May 19.

Russian Netflix ivi raises $250mn in new capital, IPO could still be considered
10 hours ago
Jailed girlfriend of Protasevich releases video and confesses seditious acts
10 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya calls for European-wide show of solidarity with Belarus on May 29
10 hours ago
Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger
10 hours ago
Slovak Agriculture Minister Micovsky resigns over suspicions of corruption at land fund
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    16 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    2 days ago
  5. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    1 month ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    13 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    21 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    16 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss