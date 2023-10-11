Kurds accuse Erdogan of committing same war crimes in Syria he says Israel is perpetrating in Gaza

Kurds accuse Erdogan of committing same war crimes in Syria he says Israel is perpetrating in Gaza
The Gaza crisis has brought charges of hypocrisy the way of Erdogan (right), pictured on October 11 at a business awards event in Ankara. / Turkish presidency
By bne IntelIiNews October 11, 2023

Turkey’s strongman leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands accused of telling Israel not to commit the very war crimes in Gaza that his forces are inflicting on Kurdish communities in northern Syria killing children and cutting off water and electricity to civilians.

Following a Cabinet meeting on October 8, Erdogan asserted that, unlike Israel, “Turkey does not kill children”.

On October 10, billing Turkey as a mediator that should be invited to help negotiate a peace between the Israelis and Palestinian Hamas, Erdogan criticised Israel for imposing a total blockade of Gaza in response to the unprecedented cross-border bloody attack mounted by Hamas.

"They [the Israelis] cut providing water and electricity to Gaza. Where are the human rights? This is against the universal declaration of human rights," he said in a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.

The Hamas attack on Israel started at a time when Turkey was already well advanced in conducting heavy military operations in Syria in attempts at crushing Syrian Kurdish groups it deems “insurgent” and “terrorist”. One of those groups, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is the Pentagon’s top partner in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, but Ankara refuses to make any distinction, saying it is essentially the same group as the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Syrian Kurdish officials have charged that as of October 11, 11 civilians were among the victims of the Turkish strikes, including five women and two children. 

Mazlum Kobane, the SDF commander-in-chief, tweeted: “The Turkish president’s statement naming the war that leads to cutting off water, electricity and roads and destroying infrastructure, places of worship and schools as ‘massacres’ [in Gaza] is exactly what his government is doing in north-east Syria. Turkish occupation commits 'massacres' and war crimes every day.”

“These Turkish airstrikes against us are war crimes against all international laws and regulations,” Bedran Ciya Kurd, foreign affairs spokesperson for the SDF’s civilian arm, known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, was reported by Al-Monitor as saying in a news conference on October 10.

Al-Monitor said it has documented at least three cases in which children perished in previous Turkish drone strikes against alleged PKK targets in northeast Syria. 

Turkey’s targets in its latest operations have included oil installations, power grids and potable water sources. An intensive effort is under way to paralyse economic life in the Kurdish-led zone targeted by Ankara.

Kurd, who reiterated the SDF claim that the group is not connected to the PKK or the PKK suicide bomb attack on Turkey’s national police headquarters in Ankara on October 1, said Turkey had bombed 180 civilian infrastructure targets, including 14 oil stations, nine power stations, eight water stations and 48 schools.

More than 10,000 children were being deprived of education and entire communities were left without potable water as a result, he added.

Al-Monitor said it could not independently corroborate any of the claims. However, aid workers on the ground said that the attacks had caused major damage to infrastructure critical to civilians across the targeted region. At least 800,000 people had been affected, they said.

The Kurdish Red Crescent confirmed that Suweida power station was offline. It is the sole source of permanent electricity provision in the Hasakah governorate, populated by more than 1.5mn people.

The SDF, though allied with 900 US troops that remain in Syria, has accused Washington of a weak response to Turkey’s devastating aggression in the Kurdish zone.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on October 10 that the United States remained “concerned about military activity in northern Syria, its impacts on the civilian population and infrastructure, and the impact on the effectiveness of our operations to ensure the last defeat of [Islamic State]."

Miller added: “We continue to support the current ceasefire lines and call for a de-escalation of violence. It is crucial for all sides to maintain and respect ceasefire zones and to de-escalate violent activity to enhance stability in Syria and work toward a political solution to the conflict.”

The US is counting on fellow Nato member Turkey to ratify Sweden’s application to join the defence bloc in the coming weeks. This factor will be part of Washington’s calculations as it decides on further responses to Turkey’s targeting of the Syrian Kurds.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Regime press reports Turkey’s top diplomat lambasted US counterpart for supporting PKK

US jet shoots down Turkish drone over Syria, officials say

Syrian Kurdish commander accuses Turkey of ‘looking for pretexts’ to legitimise attacks

News

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree reintroducing obligatory foreign currency revenue sales by some Russian exporters for the duration of six months, according to a government statement, as the Kremlin strives to shore up the ruble's

Absent Armenia remains elephant in room as Putin prepares for CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan

Trip abroad is Russian leader’s first since International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

France agrees lithium exploration deal with Mongolia during presidential visit

Progress also made on deal for uranium cooperation.

Turkmen stand-up comic beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning home from Turkey

Many Turkmen migrants forced to leave Turkey by deal Ankara regime struck with Turkmenistan’s dictatorship.

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

The wiiw has cut its growth forecasts for Central Europe, while raising them for the Western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection
1 hour ago
Absent Armenia remains elephant in room as Putin prepares for CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan
6 hours ago
France agrees lithium exploration deal with Mongolia during presidential visit
9 hours ago
Turkmen stand-up comic beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning home from Turkey
11 hours ago
Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    29 days ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    19 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss