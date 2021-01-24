Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management
Russia goes ahead with eSIM technology
Russia's retailer X5 Group posts 13% sales growth in 4Q20
MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Albania needs reforms for e-commerce to thrive, says World Bank
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
Bulgaria's Biodit first company to IPO on new BEAM market
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
Kosovo’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has refused to certify the election lists of the main opposition party, Vetevendosje, as well as the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and NISMA, which are part of the ruling coalition government, ahead of the February 14 snap general election.
The CEC declined to certify the parties’ lists as they broke rules which state a person who has been found guilty of a criminal offence in the last three years cannot run for parliament.
Vetevendosje's election list includes its leader Albin Kurti, the party’s candidate for prime minister, who was found guilty of carrying out tear gas attacks in the parliament in 2015-2016.
The CEC decided not to certify the lists after the parties refused to remove candidates who, according to the judicial council, are banned from entering the election race after being found guilty of criminal charges in the last three years, broadcaster RTK reported. The parties were given a 24-hour deadline to appeal the decision or to change the names on the lists.
In the meantime, the CEC decided to approve the lists of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the ruling Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and Srpska Lista (Serb List) after they replaced the names of candidates facing legal problems.
The issue of MPs with previous convictions is a particularly important one ahead of this election as the vote was called after the Constitutional Court ruled that the parliament vote to approve the government of PM Avdullah Hoti in June 2020 was invalid, as the deciding vote was cast by an MP who was convicted of corruption and jailed.
If the dispute is not resolved it could see Vetevendosje barred from fielding candidates despite recent polls showing it has a substantial lead among voters.
A recent poll commissioned by TV station T7 and Gazeta Express showed that Vetevendosje enjoys the biggest support among voters, at 50%, followed by the PDK with the support of 16.94% of respondents and the ruling LDK on 15.97%, Gazeta Express reported. Just 6.98% of those surveyed would vote for the AAK while 2.95% support NISMA.
The poll was carried out in 11 cities of Kosovo where 62% of the country’s population reside while the processing of the poll results in rural areas is ongoing.
Vetevendosje won the general election in October 2019 and formed a government led by Kurti with the LDK in early February 2020. However the Kurti government was ousted on March 25 when it lost a no-confidence vote triggered by the LDK after a falling out between the two parties. They clashed on key issues — the 100% tariffs on imports from Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina (that have since been lifted) and the handling of the coronavirus epidemic. The LDK was pushing for an immediate lifting of sanctions amid fears that Kosovo’s relationship with the US would be damaged should they remain in place.
The trigger was Kurti’s sacking of Agim Veliu, a member of the LDK, as interior minister after Veliu supported calls from then president Hashim Thaci for a state of emergency to be declared.
Although the government it led was short lived, the 2019 election was remarkable for Vetevendosje’s strong showing as voters turned away from the parties that had previously ruled the country, amid growing frustration over poverty and corruption.
The election victory came despite Kurti and three other opposition MPs receiving suspended jail terms of between 15 and 18 months for tear gas attacks in the parliament. The opposition staged the series of tear gas attacks in 2015 and 2016 in protest against a border deal with Montenegro and an EU-mediated agreement with Serbia.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO