KfW to finance €13.7mn waste project in Serbia

Serbia’s ministry of construction, transport and infrastructure has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW on the financing of a €13.7mn project to build a regional waste disposal hub in Krusevac, the ministry said.
“Our plan is to invest more than €4bn in the next five years and build communal infrastructure in about 80% of local governments in Serbia,” Minister Tomislav Momirovic said.
Construction of the facility will start in the second half of 2022, with the first phase of the project to be completed by the end of 2024.
Serbian state telecommunication company Telekom Srbija has agreed to pay a reported €600mn to secure the broadcasting rights to English Premier League matches for six seasons starting from ... more
Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali and the vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Lilyana Pavlova, have signed a financial agreement worth €200mn which supports small and medium ... more
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will decide on July 21 whether to extend two loans with a total amount of €54mn to companies in the Al Dahra group of companies, a ... more