KfW to finance €13.7mn waste project in Serbia

Serbia’s ministry of construction, transport and infrastructure has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW on the financing of a €13.7mn project to build a regional waste disposal hub in Krusevac, the ministry said.

“Our plan is to invest more than €4bn in the next five years and build communal infrastructure in about 80% of local governments in Serbia,” Minister Tomislav Momirovic said.

Construction of the facility will start in the second half of 2022, with the first phase of the project to be completed by the end of 2024.