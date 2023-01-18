Kazakhstan closing loophole permitting Russians escaping Ukraine war call-up to stay indefinitely

Kazakhstan closing loophole permitting Russians escaping Ukraine war call-up to stay indefinitely
Some Russians literally got on their bikes to exit Russia when Vladimir Putin announced his mobilisation. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews January 18, 2023

Kazakhstan is to no longer permit Russian citizens to use the “three-month visa run” loophole to stay in the country indefinitely.

Last year, particularly following Vladimir Putin’s autumn mobilisation for the armed forces, tens of thousands of Russian men—or even hundreds of thousands, according to some statistics—fled their homeland to relocate to Kazakhstan. As the number of Russians escaping the draft for the Ukraine war swelled, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared: "We must take care of them and ensure their safety. This is a political and humanitarian matter." However, the influx of Russians has contributed to skyrocketing inflation in Kazakhstan, while causing tensions and anxieties among the big majority of Kazakhs who are opposed to Putin’s conflict.

Starting from January 26 under a government resolution, the practice possible under migration legislation that allows an indefinite stay will be disallowed. Russians along with citizens of other members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will have to depart Kazakhstan for a period of at least 90 days following a permitted three-month stay.

The loophole effectively allowed some foreigners to live in Kazakhstan without registering with the migration authorities. Some have made use of the opportunity to work in the shadow economy.

Under EEU free trade bloc provisions, citizens of Russia theoretically enjoy freedom of movement in Kazakhstan and the right to live and settle in the country. However, both Russia and Kazakhstan restrict to 90 days the length of time citizens of fellow EEU member states can be in the country without an official reason, such as employment or study. Thus Russians intent on indefinite stays in Kazakhstan—those escaping the call-up for the war are often referred to as “relokanty” by Kazakhs—typically leave for a neighbouring state after 90 days, then return and stay another 90 days, before repeating the whole process again.

The change will mean most Russians who have fled the draft can only now remain in Kazakhstan for 90 days out of each 180, as KazTAG news agency has reported. A few lucky enough to find a job with an employment contract or able to qualify for an uninterrupted stay under another official reason—such as study, medical treatment or family reunification—will escape the closing of the loophole.

The ending of the visa-run approach will of course affect citizens of the other EEU states, namely Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz migrant workers in particular have used the loophole to work unofficially in Kazakhstan.

There is now the prospect of Kyrgyzstan moving ahead of Kazakhstan as the preferred choice in Central Asia for many Russians determined to stay away from their homeland. As things stand, there are no time limits on how long Russian citizens can stay in the country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Big freeze that was feared by gas hungry Europe hits Central Asia, Iran

Reports say Russia offered Uzbekistan gas deal but wanted Gazprom to take over country’s transmission system

Central Asia’s shorter winters are whittling away glaciers

News

No tanks for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting

No tanks for Ukraine Despite the intense pressure being brought on Berlin to allow Europe’s Nato members to send their advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a summit at the Nato Ramstein airbase failed to approve the measure.

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

At the remote Ukrainian Breakfast hosted as part of the Davos 2023 forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubt about the possibility of peace talks with Russia — and whether Vladimir Putin is still “alive.”

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

Ukraine’s allies gave a very clear and decisive message at the Ukrainian Breakfast panel discussion in Davos on January 19: Ukraine will beat Russia eventually, so let’s make it happen sooner rather than later.

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

Socialists & Democrats accused Varhelyi of supporting secessionists in Bosnia and playing down democratic backsliding in Serbia.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

No tanks for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting
1 hour ago
Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech
11 hours ago
"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks
11 hours ago
MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi
12 hours ago
15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    15 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    19 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    12 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss