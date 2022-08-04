Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows further expansion in July

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows further expansion in July
By bne IntelIiNews August 4, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector signalled further growth in July following the growth seen in June and May after a period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit.

The index posted 52.8 in July, after posting 53 in June. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Growth was marked by new orders expanding “at a near-record pace” as firms expanded purchasing activity and employment more quickly than in June. 

However, the survey noted that the​​ output growth rate softened due to ongoing supply-chain disruption driven by sanctions against Russia and sharply rising prices.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners said: "There was further good news for manufacturers in Kazakhstan in July as new order volumes continued to increase rapidly, feeding through to faster job creation and another record expansion of input buying.”

"In fact, the main issue being faced by firms at present seems to be keeping up with demand as ongoing logistical difficulties and price pressures meant that output rose only modestly. In July, manufacturers were able to continue meeting demand through the use of warehouse inventories, but with some firms reportedly selling out of finished products, ramping up production over the month ahead will be key if they are to keep on top of workloads," he added.

Kyrgyzstan's mining sector wilts as authorities seek total control

Russia's services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again

Data

Hungarian consumers cut back spending in June

Retail sales growth slowed to an annual 4.1% in June from 12% in the preceding month.

Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index grew at its fastest pace in more than a year to post 54.7 in July, up from 51.7 in June.

Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June

8.0% m/m surge in energy prices help industrial price rise keep close to the 50% y/y level for the fourth month in a row.

Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again

Wages in Ukraine have been rising faster than those in Russia in recent years, but the devaluation of the hryvnia means that they have tumbled by more than a quarter in the last month and made Ukraine the poorest country in Europe again.

EU gas imports from Russia in charts

The Bruegel think-tank has published a set of interactive charts that show very clearly how Russian gas imports to Europe this year are well below the historical average.

Hungarian consumers cut back spending in June
2 hours ago
Russia’s services PMI expands at the fastest pace in a year as confidence and growth return
21 hours ago
Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June
1 day ago
Ukraine becomes the poorest country in Europe again
1 day ago
EU gas imports from Russia in charts
1 day ago

