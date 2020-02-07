Istanbul-listed refiner Tupras’ shares fall 2% as BlackRock shifts positions

Istanbul-listed refiner Tupras’ shares fall 2% as BlackRock shifts positions
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade February 7, 2020

World’s largest asset manager BlackRock at the end of last week raised its stake in top Turkish refiner Tupras (TUPRS) to 5.01% from 4.977%, buying 71,297 shares at an average price of Turkish lira (TRY) 114.3, the New York-based corporation said in a stock exchange filing. But that was just a precursor to another move.

The transaction sealed at the end of last week accounted for 0.03% of Tupras’ total share capital, 0.06% of its free-floating shares and 4% of its average daily trading volume in 2019, Seker Invest calculated.

On February 3, Blackrock said in another filing that it sold 35,924 Tupras shares at an average price of TRY113.2, shifting its stake to 4.99% of the refiner.

Tupras shares were trading at TRY112.9 as of 18:10 local time on February 7, down 2% from the intraday high of 116.1 on January 31.

Tupras is planning to release its Q4 financials on February 12.

Shareholders that have a more-than-5% stake in a Borsa Istanbul-listed company are obliged to inform public disclosure platform KAP of any transactions in the company’s shares.

Investors classified as foreign mostly sold Tupras ($189mn) and Turkish Airlines ($126mn) shares in January.

BlackRock, which worldwide has more than $7 trillion under management, has also been shifting positions in Turkish Airlines stock. Its stake in the flagship carrier has been moving above and below the 5% threshold.

The most active stock by far on the Borsa Istanbul lately has been that of Turkish Airlines, following the short-selling bans introduced by officials on the most active banking stocks in October. Traders are treating Turkish Airlines shares as a source of lira funding by shorting them.

On July 16, Blackrock said it had increased its stake in Turkish Airlines to 5.06% from 4.96%. On August 23, the investment giant said its stake in Turkish Airlines had declined to 4.96% from 5.24%.

On November 14, BlackRock increased its stake to 5.12% from 4.485% by purchasing 8.69mn shares at an average price of TRY13.57. On January 6,  Blackrock’s stake declined to 4.85% from 5.12% after it sold 3.8mn shares at an average price of TRY13.6. That amounted to a 0.3% stake in the airline and 5% of the average daily trading volume.

BlackRock was among investment funds present at a meeting held on November 15 in London between Istanbul mayor and Erdogan administration opponent Ekrem Imamoglu and finance industry representatives.

On June 25 last year, BlackRock said it had increased its stake in Turkish gold miner Koza Altin to 5.01% from 4.94%. On August 16 Blackrock’s stake in Koza Altin declined to 4.99% from 5.01%.

In February 2018, it was the top buyer in largest Turkish electricity distributor Enerjisa Enerji’s initial public offering (IPO).

BlackRock also has stakes in state-controlled Halkbank—currently in a battle with New York prosecutors attempting to bring it to trial on an indictment alleging Iran sanctions-busting—and real estate investment trust Emlak Konut REIT.

The global investment management corporation is at the same time the biggest single holder of Turkish government bonds.

As of February 6, Tupras accounted for 5.11% (fifth largest stock) in BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Turkey ETF while Turkish Airlines accounted for 3.54% (9th), Halkbank 2.18%, Koza Altin 1.76%, Emlak had 1.56% and Enerjisa 1.16%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Record production at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant

Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates

Poland’s largest coal miner facing risks when downturn strikes

News

Turkey selling 5-year and 10-year eurobonds

Initial price guidance reportedly stood at around 4.65% and 5.65%, respectively.

Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis

Meeting to take place in Sochi after Putin and Lukashenko failed to secure a deal over the most pressing aspects of the bilateral relationship at a meeting in December.

Bulgaria’s parliament gives green light to central bank law needed for entry in ERM2

Bulgaria has already applied for membership in ERM2 and the European banking union as it aims to adopt the euro.

Record production at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant

The four blocks of the Paps nuclear power plant accounted for nearly half of the gross electricity generated in the country.

US blacklists Bulgarian judge and his family over “significant corruption”

US decision the day after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev withdrew his support for the government over graft adds to pressure on Bulgaria, rated the most corrupt EU state by Transparency International, to address corruption.

Turkey selling 5-year and 10-year eurobonds
1 day ago
Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s parliament gives green light to central bank law needed for entry in ERM2
1 day ago
Record production at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant
1 day ago
US blacklists Bulgarian judge and his family over “significant corruption”
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    2 days ago
  2. Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit
    7 days ago
  4. Banks on the run: odds shorten on Turkey losing both Unicredit and HSBC
    1 day ago
  5. Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov
    7 days ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    2 days ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    28 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    21 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    15 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss