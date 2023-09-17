Iran's petrol crisis: low quality, high demand

Iran's petrol crisis: low quality, high demand
Petrol with low energy density may necessitate increased fuel consumption for covering the same distance. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 17, 2023

A new leaked document from the Iranian government has indicated that only 20% of the country’s petrol is Euro-4 or Euro-5 compliant, Jahan-e San'at newspaper reported on September 17.

In recent months Iran has experienced an unprecedented surge in petrol consumption, yet concerns are mounting over the quality of the fuel being distributed in the country, which has seen unhealthy and dangerous air pollution in recent years. The country has also seen a push to install 400 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations as well as remove obstacles to importing electric vehicles (EVs) into the country in an attempt to wean the general population off petrol cars to offset the worsening environmental conditions. 

The leaked document reveals that the government is resorting to blending non-standard materials in its standard regular petrol and high-octane mixes, where prices per litre remain the lowest in the world.

Such as petrochemical products and ‘aromatics’ have reportedly been blended into petrol mixtures at local refineries to meet demand.

This practice is worrying because these materials can exacerbate air pollution, increasing the mortality rate in cities such as Tehran and Ahvaz.

Also, another side-effect is “smog holidays”, which have cost the country’s already sanctioned-battered economy billions in lost revenue.

It is also noteworthy that petrol with low energy density may necessitate increased fuel consumption for covering the same distance.

Iran has grappled with the issue of petrol quality for several years. Earlier this September Afghanistan’s Taliban declined to accept a shipment of Iranian petrol due to its failure to meet their standards.

While the government has pledged efforts to enhance the quality of locally produced petrol, a clear timeline for such improvements remains elusive.

Consequently Iranians are driving vehicles fuelled by petrol that not only falls short of international standards but may also pose health and environmental risks.

Reports also suggest that Iran's petrol contains significantly higher levels of sulphur compared to global standards. Petrol with elevated sulphur and other pollutants can contribute to air pollution, potentially leading to respiratory ailments, heart disease and other health issues. 

Earlier in September Iran's daily petrol consumption had surged to an all-time high of 137mn litres, said Ali Akbar Nejad Ali, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.  

He noted that petrol consumption in September this year has risen by approximately 12% compared to the same period last year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TEHRAN BLOG: Iran's challenges remain daunting, one year after Amini's death

Iranians are returning to Dagestan after 300-year absence

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

News

Russia’ CBR ups key rate to 13%, warns of long-term tough policy

The board of the Central Bank of Russia at the September 15 policy meeting resolved to increase the key rate from 12% to 13%, following the emergency hike by 350 basis points in August amid ruble weakening.

Hungary faces steep demographic decline in coming decades

Population will decline below 9mn by 2043 from 9.63mn today and 10.7mn in 1980.

US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package

Ankara gets a poke in the eye as Washington launches new attempt at hobbling Putin’s war machine by targeting technology shipments and financial channels.

EU reportedly preparing to cut aid to Bosnia’s Republika Srpska

Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic says new package for the Western Balkans under discussion but may exclude Republika Srpska because of its leaders' secessionist politics.

Latest round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia fails

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed the failure on Kosovo’s rejection of a compromise proposal.

Russia’ CBR ups key rate to 13%, warns of long-term tough policy
2 days ago
Hungary faces steep demographic decline in coming decades
2 days ago
US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
2 days ago
EU reportedly preparing to cut aid to Bosnia’s Republika Srpska
3 days ago
Latest round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia fails
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    5 days ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    7 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. G20 powers get Erdogan’s back up with $17bn trade corridor that excludes Turkey
    4 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    20 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    5 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss