Investors sue Moscow exchange after WTI swings negative

More than 150 investors are preparing to launch a class action lawsuit against the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) worth RUB1bn ($13mn), after West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures closed at a negative price earlier that week, law firm Milton Legal told TASS on April 24.

The US WTI blend fell to below zero on April 20 for the first time in history due to the lack of storage space for May contracts, closing at -$37.63 per barrel, amid unprecedented storage fears.

“The Moscow Exchange and brokers providing access to the exchange were completely unprepared for this and trading was suspended at $8.84 per barrel,” Milton Legal told the Russian news agency. “Bidders were completely unable to influence the deal, close the position or set a stop loss.”

The exchange announced after the trading session that all contracts would be closed as per the price at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), of -$37.63 per barrel, Milton Legal explained.

Traders subsequently booked losses of $46.47 per barrel, given that trading was halted at $8.84.

The Moscow Exchange’s brokerage software does not function at negative prices, Milton Legal said. What is more, the platform and brokers did not warn traders in sufficient time that the contract would slide below zero.

The size of the claims may be revised as more plaintiffs sign up, the law firm said.

Fearing a repeat of the incident, brokers temporarily restricted clients from trading in WTI futures on April 24, projecting that the June contract would also slide below zero. Brokers said they had taken this step to protect the interests of customers. The contract was fluctuating at between $10 and $14 per barrel on April 28.

The MOEX plans to develop a mechanism in the coming months to enable derivatives to trade at negative values, Vedomosti reported on April 24.

Urals volatility

Unlike WTI or Brent, Russia’s own flagship Urals grade does not trade in futures, despite successive efforts by the Russian government to launch the contract. Moscow’s last attempt was in November 2016, when the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) attempted to launch the contracts. However, trading languished and was eventually halted because of a lack of interest.

Traders raised the issue of regulatory risks, especially regarding dispute settlement. The market also lacked enough liquidity. The recent debacle with WTI futures also raises concerns that Russian exchanges may not be capable of handling futures contracts in times of extreme volatility.

On the physical market, Urals has shed significant value since early March, in line with Brent and WTI. Its price sank to $8.48 per barrel at Mediterranean ports on April 21, the day WTI went negative, marking its lowest level since December 1998.

During the worst of the sell off and in the following days there was a lot of confusion in the market as to what the price for Urals was. Some traders and news sites reported that prices for Urals had gone negative while other reported the prices was unmoved at $24.55. The confusion over the price was indicative of weaknesses in the market infrastructure to trade Urals and the fact that many deals were for physical oil and so are not reported as opposed to the financial deals that have become part of the Brent business and so quoted on the existing stock market infrastructure and so much more transparent.

In the end VTB Bank and other brokerages have concluded the reports of negative Urals prices were erroneous. Industry sources confirmed to NewsBase that the price for Urals oil in fact never went into the red.

Urals trading has nevertheless been erratic in recent weeks. Typically the grade trades at about a $2 discount to Brent but in recent weeks the margin between the two blends has blown out and become erratic. Ahead of the new OPEC++ production cut deal that will reduce production of oil by 9.7mbpd agreed on April 13, the Ural’s discount to Brent widened to more than $10 per barrel, industry sources told NewsBase, up from a typical $1.5-3.0 in recent years.

This record discount was the result of Saudi Arabia cutting its prices and flooding the market with its rival Arab Light blend in Europe, where Urals is primarily sold. Weak demand in Europe and higher prices in Asia even led to some Urals shipments being rerouted to China.

Since the OPEC++ deal was reached, though, the discount has fallen to just $2 per barrel, sources say, and rarely exceeds $5 per barrel. However, prices remain highly volatile.

Urals was selling for $16.39 per barrel in North-Western Europe on April 24, Argus reports, up 4.3%. It even represented a premium to Brent of $0.20, according to the market data provider. Confirming this, Reuters reported on April 27 that two Urals cargoes had been sold by Surgutneftegas for delivery from Baltic ports to Glencore at a $0.50 premium to Brent.

Urals selling at a premium to Brent is not unprecedented, but such trading is usually short-lived.

Impact on producers

Even at Urals’ current low price, Russian producers are able to cover their costs quite comfortably.

Moscow-based Russian Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) estimates the upstream costs of Russia’s five biggest producers at just $4.7 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), down from $5.6 last year primarily thanks to the ruble’s depreciation. This does not factor in taxes, transportation and other costs, although the agency estimates that producers can continue generating positive cash flow even with Urals at $10 per barrel.

Like their international peers, though, Russian producers will have to make cuts to capital spending. State firms such as Rosneft and Gazprom Neft will face pressure from the government to do so to protect dividends – a valuable source of budget revenues. However, these producers could successfully argue that continued investment is needed to expand maintain and expand production when markets recover, at the short-term cost to the state.

