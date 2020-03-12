Hungary's online retail sales expand 16% in 2019

Hungary's online retail sales expand 16% in 2019
By bne IntelliNews March 12, 2020

Online gross domestic retail sales continued to grow at a dynamic pace in Hungary, rising 16% to HUF625bn (€1.85bn) in 2019, according to a survey released by economic researcher GKI Digital and price comparison site Arukereso.hu on March 11.

Online sales have been expanding at double-digit rates in recent years and accounted for about 6.3% of total retail sales in Hungary last year. This is below the EU's average and is considered low compared to other CEE countries.

Orders from foreign online sites, most placed with Chinese businesses, were worth HUF145bn, but they present an increasing competition for the local players. GKI expects a temporary upswing in foreign orders before the change in EU tax rules come into effect from 2021.

The number of active online shoppers in Hungary, who buy from the web at least once a month, reached 3.3mn or 55% of adult internet users with total transaction of 43.3mn. More than 2mn Hungarians placed 17mn transactions with foreign webshops. The average size of consumer basket was HUF14,400 at local webshops and HUF8,800 for foreign ones.

Hungarians who make purchases online spent the most on electronics (HUF 147bn), followed by games and cultural products (HUF75.4bn) and computer products (HUF63bn). Online sales of FMCGs came to HUF62bn, up close to 20% from 2018. Geographically, the share of e-commerce is very concentrated. Half of all purchases are made in Budapest and in neighbouring Pest county.

The relatively low penetration of online sales in Hungary offers opportunities for new entrants, a GKI official told bne IntelliNews. Czech online supermarket Rohlik.cz has announced its launch in Hungary under the Kifli.hu, at the end of 2019. 

The online supermarket, branded "crescent roll" in Hungarian, like the name of its Czech peer, is delivering to Budapest and the outskirts of the capital but plans to broaden its geographical market later.

Established retailers are connecting their online store with their brick and mortar network, in line with international trends. The convergence of online and traditional sales channels is the rising popularity of "click and collect" allowing consumers to pick up their online orders at designated stores.

Five courier companies rule the market: MPL, GLS, DPD, Sprinter, and Express One, which already operates its own packet point network. Two also have parcel terminals (MPL, GLS). MPL, the parcel subsidiary of state-owned postal company Magyar Posta, was the market leader in the number of parcels delivered.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary could dip into recession warns finance minister

Hungary takes unprecedented measures to fight the spread of coronavirus

CEE/CIS populations believe in gender equality in education but not in business or politics

Tech

Ukraine-born startups raised more than half a billion dollars in 2019

In 2019, the venture capital and private equity funding volume for Ukrainian and Ukrainian-founded tech startups reached $544mn.

Romanian independent game developers merge

Bucharest-based game developer Amber will merge with Scorpius Games, another local independent game studio in the country.

Romanian online home decoration retailer raises €3.5mn in bonds

The funds raised by Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, will be used to finance the company's accelerated development strategy.

Polish software maker SoftwareHut boasts one of the fastest expansion rates in Europe

Polish software developer SoftwareHut took 33rd place amongst European companies in the Financial Times' annual list of the fastest-growing 1,000 European companies.

Russian e-commerce major Wildberries to add self-employed vendor products to offering

Russia's largest e-commerce retailer Wildberries intends to sell the produce of self-employed individuals on its platform, Kommersant daily reported on March 2. The products would include artisanal apparel, footwear, accessories, and souvenirs.

Ukraine-born startups raised more than half a billion dollars in 2019
21 hours ago
Romanian independent game developers merge
1 day ago
Romanian online home decoration retailer raises €3.5mn in bonds
3 days ago
Polish software maker SoftwareHut boasts one of the fastest expansion rates in Europe
7 days ago
Russian e-commerce major Wildberries to add self-employed vendor products to offering
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    4 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    2 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    1 day ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    25 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss