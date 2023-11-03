Globeleq's 19-MW / 7-MWh solar-plus-storage Mozambique project starts commercial operations

Globeleq, a British independent power producer focused on Africa, has said its $36mn combined solar and battery storage plant in Mozambique has started commercial operations.

The project, whose construction started in September 2020, supplies clean energy to Mozambique’s national power utility, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), said Globeleq in a release on November 1. Some 22,000 Mozambican households rely on its generation.

EDM formally advised the power developer that commercial operations at the 19-MWp Cuamba Solar PV and 7-MWh energy storage plant began on 12 September 2023.

Mike Scholey, Globeleq’s chief executive officer, commented:

“We are extremely excited to now have Cuamba Solar officially delivering clean power to the Mozambican grid via EDM and supporting both the local economy and the government’s efforts to build more renewable power. We continue to build our business in Mozambique through this project, our purchase of the Mocuba solar PV plant and our Temane gas-to-power project, currently in construction.”

Globeleq built the project together with Source Energia, an energy developer focused on Lusophone Africa, and EDM. Owned by British International Investment (70%) and Norfund (30%), the company has 13 power plants in Tanzania, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Kenya, generating more than 1,400 MW, with 2,000 MW more in development, it says on its website.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said the Cuamba plant will provide greater energy security and stability in the country.

“Globeleq, Source Energia and EDM have all invested in this project – a public-private partnership that demonstrates the confidence of international investors in Mozambique. This is the third large-scale solar plant in Mozambique and the second that has had the support of the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Norway, two long-time friends and partner countries. We expect to build more renewable projects like this.”