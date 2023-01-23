Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine

Germany has announced a €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine. Germany will provide Ukraine with a €1bn ($1.1bn) military assistance package, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein-8 summit on January 20, according to Ukrinform.

Netherlands is to supply 2 Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. The Netherlands will supply the air defence systems to Ukraine, according to a letter from Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the Dutch House of Representatives, reported NOS news organisation.

There is no decision yet on Leopard tanks for Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 20 that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached yet. "I'm very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don't know how the decision will look," Pistorius told reporters.

German intelligence has been alarmed by high losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut. According to Der Spiegel, during a secret meeting held this week in the Bundestag, the foreign intelligence service informed security politicians that Ukraine is losing a "three-digit number of soldiers" daily. The report doesn't specify how the losses are counted and whether they include wounded and captured.