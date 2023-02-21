Georgian Dream voices support for controversial foreign agents bill

Georgian Dream voices support for controversial foreign agents bill
The foreign agents bill proposes the creation of a government register of organisations and media that receive more than 20% of their financing from abroad. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews February 21, 2023
Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on February 20 announced that it will support a foreign agents bill recently introduced into the country’s parliament.
 
“On behalf of the Georgian Dream faction, I can say that we agreed on principles and will support the bill. Of course, discussion of the details will continue,” said the party’s spokesperson Mamuka Mdinaradze at a press briefing.
 
The foreign agents bill proposes the creation of a government register of organisations and media that receive more than 20% of their financing from abroad. Failure to register as a foreign agent would result in hefty fines.
 
The bill was introduced into Georgia’s parliament by the anti-Western People’s Power faction, formed last year by a group of former Georgian Dream party members.
 
The opposition has accused People’s Power of being a stalking horse for aggressively nationalistic policies that appeal to some of the electorate but would land the ruling party in trouble with the EU if pursued under its own name.
 
People’s Power insists that the foreign agents bill is based on laws enacted in the United States, arguing that it has taken “the best practices from other democratic countries”.
 
But an array of Western officials, journalists, and civil society representatives have rejected this comparison, arguing that the proposed bill bears greater similarity to Russia’s foreign agents law, which the Kremlin has used to crack down on the opposition and muzzle independent media.
 
“In just two years, Georgia has turned from an aspiring member of the European Union and Nato into an anti-Western and even verging on pro-Russian country, one where freedom of speech and freedom of the press is in mortal danger,” wrote journalist and co-founder of OC Media Mariam Nikuradze. 
 
While Georgian Dream looks set to support the foreign agents law,  Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is not a member of the ruling party, released a statement suggesting she might veto the bill should it land on her desk. 
 
“One of the political groups this time chooses to initiate the law that brings us closer to the flawed Russian model and not to the European model,” read the statement, which added that “the president of Georgia cannot support such legislation and persecution of new agents.”

Related Content

Russia’s war in Ukraine has distorted global trade routes

More gloom ahead as EBRD cuts 2023 growth forecasts

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s war in Ukraine has distorted global trade routes

More gloom ahead as EBRD cuts 2023 growth forecasts

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

News

Iran signs breakthrough deal to export 45,000 cars to Russia

SAIPA signs $450mn agreement with Russian BM Group. Iranians look to capitalise on market gaps caused by sanctions.

European gas prices slump to 18-month low

The front-month contract at Europe’s premier TTF gas hub dipped below €50 per MWh ($567 per 1,000 cubic metres) on February 21 for the first time this year, amid easing fears of shortages, warm weather, ample LNG and lower industrial demand.

South African mobility startup Planet42 raises $100mn to propel international ambitions

Estonian-founded company buys used cars and rents them to customers through a subscription model.

Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan near Chinese border

As death toll from the major Turkey-Syria quakes passes 50,000, Tajiks relieved that 6.8-magnitude tremor has hit remote area.

Beijing’s top diplomat in Moscow to try to broker Russo-Ukraine peace deal and improve China’s standing with the West

Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow and is due to have a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 22, where he will try to broker a peace deal to end the Russo-Ukraine war.

Iran signs breakthrough deal to export 45,000 cars to Russia
3 hours ago
European gas prices slump to 18-month low
3 hours ago
South African mobility startup Planet42 raises $100mn to propel international ambitions
3 hours ago
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan near Chinese border
4 hours ago
Beijing’s top diplomat in Moscow to try to broker Russo-Ukraine peace deal and improve China’s standing with the West
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. 4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer
    7 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    29 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss